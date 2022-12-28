Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young may be struggling with his 3-point shooting this season, but that hasn’t stopped him from making history.

On Tuesday against the Indiana Pacers, Young etched his name on the history books as the third-youngest player to reach 800 triples. He entered the Tuesday contest with 798 triples, and he hit the milestone mark late in the second quarter.

Young is 24 years and 99 days old.

As mentioned, it has been quite a down year for Trae Young when it comes to shooting the ball from long distance. Last season, he made 233 triples on 38.2 percent shooting. This 2022-23, however, he was shooting 31.1 percent from deep and made just 68 triples through 30 games heading to the Tuesday showdown.

Young would have breached the 800-triple milestone earlier had he been shooting better. Still, it’s hard to deny the incredible shooting that Ice Trae has shown over the years. There’s a reason he’s given the green light to shoot anywhere, any time he wants.

Hopefully, though, Young gets out of his shooting slump sooner rather than later. With the Hawks unable to break through and string wins together, only he can help carry the team out of their struggles. Atlanta is currently a mid-tier team that can definitely contend for a playoff spot but is also likely to suffer an early exit.

If Trae can return to his hot shooting, though, then it will be a different story for the Atlanta franchise.