By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Trae Young is on a shooting slump, and it’s not looking good for the Atlanta Hawks as they continue to struggle while their superstar is unable to make his usual impact on the offensive end.

During Wednesday’s 135-124 loss to the Orlando Magic, Young had a monster double-double of 19 points and 16 assists. Looking at those numbers alone, it’s easy to say that Young isn’t suspect for their recent skid.

However, Young actually went just 1-of-5 from deep in the contest. The Hawks as a team combined for 12-of-35 from the distance, which is a big reason why they weren’t able to really hit their stride on offense.

Ice Trae’s latest poor shooting display, nonetheless, highlights a concerning trend for him in their recent games. In the last 54 triples he has attempted, Young has gone really cold and missed 44 of them. Yes, he made just 10 triples and registered a shooting clip of 18.1 percent.

Trae Young has the greenlight to shoot from anywhere, any time he wants. He also can’t be too bothered about his shooting rate since it’s only going to limit him. Still, it’s a fact that until the 24-year-old makes his shots, the Hawks will have a hard time winning their games.

Atlanta has now lost seven of its last 10 games. They are on a two-game skid as well, which has seen them drop from the Eastern Conference standings. They are still eighth with a 14-15 record, but their short-term outlook is definitely not looking that good.