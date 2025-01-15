The Atlanta Hawks got a big win against the Phoenix Suns last night defeating them 122-117 and Trae Young scoring 43 points. On the second night of the back-t0-back, they had to go to Chicago to face the Bulls, and they'll be down seven players for the game.

Young, Jalen Johnson, De'Andre Hunter, Zaccharie Risacher, Larry Nance Jr. Kobe Bufkin, and Cody Zeller will be out for the team.

Young and Risacher both played against the Suns, and the Hawks will have to find two players to replace them in the starting lineup. Hunter was a late scratch against the Suns with left foot soreness, and Johnson has missed the last four games with a right shoulder injury.

For the other guys, Nance is still recovering from hand surgery, Bufkin is out for the rest of the season due to a shoulder injury, and Zeller hasn't been with the team all season. In response to all the injuries, the Hawks called up Keaton Wallace and Daeqwon Plowden from their G-League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks, to be with the team.

It will be a tall task for the Hawks to get a win against the Bulls, and players such as Garrison Mathews, Clint Capela, Onyeka Okongwu, Vit Krejci, and more have to step up and do what they can.

Hawks without key players vs. Bulls

The one injury that many have kept an eye on for the Hawks is Jalen Johnson, who has missed the past few games with a shoulder injury. Before their game against the Suns, head coach Quin Snyder gave an update on Johnson's injury.

“I think he’s progressing, and hopefully, we’ll have him back soon,” Snyder said.

Johnson was seen getting shots up at a recent Hawks' practice, so his return to the court could be sooner rather than later. The Hawks have dealt with a lot of injuries throughout the season, but they've been able to rally and still maintain a solid record. When they were healthy, they were playing some of their best basketball on offense and defense, and the hope is that they can get back to that when everybody returns.

The Hawks have a tough schedule this month, with a few back-to-backs against some quality teams such as the Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Hopefully, these injuries won't last for a long period of time and everybody can get back on the floor as soon as possible.