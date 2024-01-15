While the Hawks may be down bad, Trae Young knows a resurgence is coming.

For Trae Young and the 11th seed Atlanta Hawks, losses have sadly come in bunches during the 2023-2024 NBA season. More was expected of the Hawks in their first full season with head coach Quinn Snyder after they defeated the eventual Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat in the NBA Play-in tournament last season.

Atlanta recently suffered an embarrassing 127-99 loss to the seven-win Washington Wizards, dropping their record to a below mediocre 15-23.

After struggling to 21 points and 10 assists on rather inefficient shooting, Hawks All Star point guard Trae Young was asked about Atlanta's struggles. Young got brutally honest, but tried to keep a positive mindset moving forward, via Wesley Morton of Peachtree Hoops.

“Although our record is (cheeks) right now, we can be a lot better,” Young said. “We will be a lot better.”

Given how poor they shot from the field (34.4%) and how bad their defense played (allowed 48.5% shooting from the field), nobody could call Young a liar when you consider the talent they possess on their roster.

They've enjoyed a variety of breakout seasons from various players. Players such as third year first round pick small forward Jalen Johnson, seventh year shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, and fourth year trade acquisition Saddiq Bey have all contributed greatly to keeping the Hawks competitively afloat.

They've also gotten quality production from standout key players like All Star shooting guard Dejounte Murray (though his time in Atlanta might be coming to an end), 3-D small forward De'Andre Hunter, and starting center Clint Capella.

As the Hawks embark on their next stretch before the All Star weekend, hopefully this is the nadir of their season. They play rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama and the seven-win San Antonio Spurs next at home.

Win or lose, expect to hear some amusing soundbite quotables from Young as they hope to turn this season around before playoff time in a competitive Eastern Conference race.