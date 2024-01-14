Trae Young believes that Quin Snyder’s coaching can work with the Hawks.

The Atlanta Hawks have to do something. With a 15-23 record, they simply need to make a change and find a direction. Head coach Quin Snyder and face of the franchise Trae Young should be able to lead the team to more success.

Young agrees. He vouched for his coach and his coaching style, saying that it absolutely can work for the team, according to Kevin Chouinard of the team website.

“Quin is such a cerebral coach and cerebral person,” Young said, per Chouinard. “He needs time. He needs people in there that are going to listen and just give the effort that he says. And it's a lot. It's a lot but it can work. Like, it can really work. And it just takes time. It's going to take us some time, and the guys believe in him, and like you said, practice helps and when you have a back-to-back, it's hard to find time to practice. And even after that it's hard to get into practice because you play a couple days later.”

Snyder's track record as a head coach is a pretty good one. He got the most out of the rosters he was given during his time with the Utah Jazz and helped steer the Hawks into the playoffs after taking over midway through last season. His first season in Atlanta has not been very fruitful, as his team ranks 24th in net rating.

Trae also said that because the team is young, there is a good amount of things to iron out.

“I know it kind of frustrates him, because he can’t put in his imprint and instill it in our heads as much as he wants to,” Young continued, per Chouinard. “But we're a young team, so you’re going to have mishaps and certain things, because it is complicated, but it will work. I really believe that. So we've just got to continue to get better and trust this process, and understand that it's going to stop raining eventually.”

While there are a lot of young players on the roster, the Hawks are only slightly below the league average in terms of average roster age. Most of their rotation guys are not that inexperienced. Young, Clint Capela, Dejounte Murray, De'Andre Hunter and Bogdan Bogdanovic are all approaching, currently in or just past their prime years. The youngest guys on their roster like rookie Kobe Bufkin and second-year player A.J. Griffin don’t play that much.

If the Hawks do turn things around with Snyder and Young, it will probably be with a very different roster. They are involved in a mountain of trade rumors with everyone on the roster besides Young and MIP candidate Jalen Johnson. Just how busy Atlanta will be at the trade deadline is anyone’s guess. But what is undeniable is that they should reshuffle the deck.