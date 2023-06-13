Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young was happy for the Denver Nuggets following their incredible championship run in the 2022-23 season. Next campaign, however, Ice Trae emphasized that he wants to be the one celebrating and not one of many who's at home watching as history unfolds.

In a strong message to Hawks fans following the Nuggets' title win on Monday, Young boldly tweeted “We next” along with a ring and trophy emoji, highlighting his desire to win the Larry O'Brien trophy with Atlanta.

We Next! 💍🏆 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) June 13, 2023

That's exactly what Hawks fans want to see from their superstar, especially after another disappointing season that ended in an early playoffs exit.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Atlanta made the playoffs for the third straight year, but they were unable to replicate the success they had back in 2021 when they made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals. The team lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round, 4-2, marking two years in a row that they suffered an early exit. Last campaign, it was the Miami Heat that trounced them in the opening round of the postseason.

With Trae young looking hungrier and more motivated, though, hopes are high that the franchise could compete among the powerhouse teams in the East.

Of course Atlanta needs more than just motivation to make it deep and potentially compete in the playoffs. The Hawks clearly need to add more depth to the roster around Young and Dejounte Murray, and in order to do that, they have some tough decisions to make in free agency.