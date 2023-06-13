Trae Young, Rudy Gobert, Kyle Kuzma and several NBA stars made sure to give Nikola Jokic and co. their flowers after the Denver Nuggets won the NBA championship against the Miami Heat.

It wasn't an easy journey for the Nuggets. Many didn't even expect them to come out of the West and compete in the Finals, especially with the tough competition they had to face. However, not only did they overcome all those adversities, but they also proved along the way that they are the best and deepest team in the league with their dominant showing in the finale.

Denver just allowed the Heat to win one game, and after that Game 2 loss, they made sure to keep their focus on the win and their eyes on the big prize.

Game 5 was tight, to say the least. The Heat went up by as much as 10 points and dominated the first half. Come the third quarter, however, it was all the Nuggets as they chipped away Miami's lead and took the advantage by the final period for the 94-89 win.

Jokic finished with a monster double-double of 28 points and 16 boards on top of his four dimes. Michael Porter Jr. stepped up big time as well with his 16 points, 13 rebounds and three assists, helping Denver counter the big game from Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

Following the Nuggets' epic victory, their fellow NBA peers heaped praise on them and congratulated the team for a job well done.

“Denver deserved it this year. Congrats to them.!” Trae Young wrote.

Rudy Gobert shared a similar sentiment, saying: “Happy for the Nuggets, beautiful Team basketball all year around. Failed over and over in the previous years, didn’t quit on their guys. And Nikola Jokic will finally get the respect he deserves!”

Others also gave credit to Nikola Jokic, who won NBA Finals MVP. Clint Capela and Nikola Vucevic couldn't help but poke fun at the Serbian big man, though.

“Joker still ain’t reacting, someone tell him he’s an nba champ lol,” Capela wrote.

Vucevic, meanwhile, focused on their similar first names: “There is something really cool about the name Nikola,” the Chicago Bulls big man shared.

Here are more reactions from other NBA stars to the Nuggets' big win:

KCP got 2 rings!!!!!! Yeaaauhhhhh💍💍🏆🏆 — kuz (@kylekuzma) June 13, 2023

One day 🙏🏾 — Jaden Ivey (@IveyJaden) June 13, 2023

Kitchener……… — Vince Carter (@mrvincecarter15) June 13, 2023

Congrats to the Denver nuggets on an amazing and dominate championship run. — Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) June 13, 2023

It was definitely a well-deserved victory for the Nuggets. Congratulations, Denver!