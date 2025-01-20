One of the NBA's most underrated rivalries is renewed on Monday as the Atlanta Hawks are in New York to take on the Knicks. More importantly, Monday marks another meeting between Hawks guard Trae Young and Knicks fans, who have a long history dating back multiple years.

Young has long trolled the Knick fans while he dances around Madison Square Garden, and Knicks fans don't hesitate to let him hear it even when he's not in the building. On Monday, the New York faithful gave Young a brutal but expected greeting as the Atlanta star was introduced before the game.

Young has usually gotten the better of the Knicks and their fans during this rivalry, including the Hawks' five-game win over the Knicks in the first round of the 2021 playoffs, which concluded with Young taking a bow at midcourse of Madison Square Garden. Earlier this season, Young continued to dominate the Knicks and pretended to shoot dice on the New York logo at center court after eliminating the Knicks from the NBA Cup.

The Knicks are having a hard time slowing Young down once again on Monday. The star guard has been on fire so far and is carrying the Hawks on the offensive end. Young started the game knocking down five of his first six 3-pointers and has been glaring at and talking to Knicks fans court side the whole time.

The Knicks are looking for a little revenge in this one after that NBA Cup game where the Knicks cam in as the favorites, but the Hawks ended up playing spoiler in New York and preventing the Knicks from getting to Las Vegas. There's no doubt that this Knicks team has a ton of talent and is capable of being a contender in the Eastern Conference, but the Hawks have been a tricky matchup for them so far this season.

As it stands, the Knicks and Hawks are going back and forth, with the Knicks holding an 88-83 lead near the end of the third quarter. Young is up to 23 points and has knocked down six triples as he looks to silence the MSG crowd one more time.