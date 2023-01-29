The Atlanta Hawks lost to the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, but it isn’t without any positives. For one, Trae Young had a big game that propelled him to history books.

Young finished the game with 31 points, 10 assists, five rebounds and one steal. While he didn’t make a triple–and he didn’t attempt a lot anyway, ending up with just two–he did make 10 of his 21 attempts in the game. Unfortunately, the Hawks just didn’t have firepower to counter Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

Ice Trae’s 30-10 game, however, is the 59th of his career. With that, he surpassed Magic Johnson for the seventh-most games with at least 30 points and 10 assists, per NBA history.

There has been plenty of speculations about Young’s future with the Hawks amid his reported worsening relationship with the franchise. Clearly, though, he hasn’t let all the talks and allegations affect his play and performances for the team.

Any time you’re mentioned with a legend like Johnson, then you are definitely doing something right. While Trae Young would definitely prefer the win over an individual record, the fact remains that he gave it his all to help Atlanta win.

If Young can replicate that performance in their upcoming games, then the Hawks will definitely return to the winning column in no time. The team returns to action on Monday against the Portland Trail Blazers before facing off with the Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz, and Denver Nuggets to cap off the week.