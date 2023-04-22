A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Atlanta Hawks were in desperate need of a win against the Boston Celtics on Friday night, and both Trae Young and Dejounte Murray knew this coming in. There was no way they were losing this game for the Hawks, and both stars balled out to secure a massive 130-122 win over Jayson Tatum and Co. to cut the series deficit to 2-1.

Both Young and Murray caught fire in this one as they made sure that Atlanta would live to fight another day. In fact, the Hawks’ star duo combined to match a franchise record that has not been seen in nearly six decades. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Young and Murray are the first Hawks pair to log at least 25 points, five rebounds, and five assists apiece since 1966:

Trae Young and Dejounte Murray are the 1st pair of Hawks teammates to each have 25 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists in the same playoff game since Lenny Wilkens and Bill Bridges in 1966, per @ESPNStatsInfo. pic.twitter.com/X3O55et668 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 22, 2023

It needed massive performances from both stars in order for the Hawks to secure a win, and both Trae Young and Dejounte Murray delivered. Trae dropped a game-high 32 points on 12-of-22 shooting to go along with six rebounds, nine assists, a steal, and two blocks. Murray, on the other hand, chipped in with 25 points on 11-of-21 from the floor, six rebounds, five dimes, and a steal.

Entering the game, the Hawks were down 2-0, so a loss would have virtually ended their season altogether. They stepped it up when it mattered the most, and they will now look to score another home win when they return to action against the mighty Celtics on Sunday. We now have ourselves a series.