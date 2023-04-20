A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Derrick White has been making all sorts of headlines of late amid his heroic run for the Boston Celtics in their first two games against the Atlanta Hawks. White has been a key player for Boston in this NBA Playoffs opening-round series thus far and there’s no denying that he is a big reason why the Celtics are now up 2-0.

Now that White has emerged as the talk of the town, an old video of Hawks star Dejounte Murray throwing a bit of shade on Derrick has resurfaced. In the clip, Murray talks about how San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich favored White over him during their time together as teammates in San Antonio:

“They really have me competing against Derrick White,” Murray said in the interview (h/t Spurs reporter Ty Jager) “… I love Pop, but I felt like he sided with Derrick more than me because I wasn’t a yes man. Not saying Derrick is any of that… Getting personal, you can’t play with me like that.”

Full quote on Dejounte Murray talking about how the Spurs/Pop had him competing against former Spurs teammate Derrick White. Murray went on to say he thought Pop sided with White since Murray "wasn't a 'yes man'". https://t.co/xheAIDjKQ5 pic.twitter.com/SgHpkxnKE3 — Ty Jäger (@TheTyJager) April 19, 2023

Murray does make it clear that he has no bad blood against White and that he actually still stays in touch with his ex-teammate. However, Dejounte also did not hold back in speaking his truth against coach Popovich and the Spurs organization.

This adds another layer to the Celtics vs. Hawks narrative as the series heads back to Atlanta for Games 3 and 4. The Hawks desperately need a win, and perhaps Dejounte Murray will want to back up his talk with a monster performance in Game 3.