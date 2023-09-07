Forgive Atlanta Hawks fans for being nervous when they hear the name Trae Young. These days, it seems everyone is speculating about where the star guard will play next. But while the rumors might be swirling around him, judging by some recent video, Young is positively locked in.

Young is seen connecting on 21 straight three-point shots in a video posted on Instagram by his trainer Chris Brickley (bit of an ironic name for a basketball trainer, no?)

Trae Young knocking down 21 consecutive threes with trainer Chris Brickley 🎯 (via @Cbrickley603 / IG)pic.twitter.com/3fM8G2cn5T — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 6, 2023

Seems like offseason training is going smoothly for Young, regardless of who he will be playing for.

Speculation on Young's future destination is centered around a Hawks team built around their star point guard that seems to have plateaued, or worse. It wasn't long ago that Atlanta seemed like a team on the rise.

The Hawks captured the Southeast Division in the 2020-21 season after a mid-season coaching change. They then proceeded to beat the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers before falling to the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals.

But the team has proceeded to go one-and-done in the playoffs in each of the last two seasons. Last year, the Hawks cycled through three different head coaches, finally landing on former Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder.

Earlier this summer, the Hawks and star guard Dejounte Murray came to terms on a 4-year, $120 million extension. Perhaps a sign that Murray is the player Atlanta plans to build around?

Regardless, Trae Young appears locked in and ready for the 2023-24 season. Hawks fans are now hoping they are the ones that will be cheering on Young come the start of the season.