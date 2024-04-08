Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young is getting closer to an injury return. The Hawks provided a pivotal update Monday on X (formerly Twitter).
“Trae Young, who sustained a left fifth finger torn ligament on Feb. 23, underwent surgery on Feb. 27. He had his six-week follow-up evaluation earlier today and has been cleared for team practice and contact,” the team wrote.
The 25-year-old has been out since February. Atlanta holds just a 36-42 record, but they are still preparing to play in the NBA Play-In Tournament. The Hawks are currently the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference, and could realistically surpass the Chicago Bulls for the No. 9 seed with a strong finish to the regular season.
If Atlanta wasn't in postseason contention, they would have likely shut Young down for the remainder of the year. However, they are now hoping that Ice Trae can potentially play a role in the postseason. The NBA Play-In Tournament is right around the corner, though, so it remains to be seen if Young will even be ready for the tournament.
Trae Young loves the big moments
Trae Young is one of the better guards in the NBA. Although the fit alongside Dejounte Murray has not been perfect, the Hawks could make some noise in the postseason if Young returns from injury.
The 25-year-old is already a three-time All-Star. He's a consistent threat from beyond the arc who can also finish around the basket. Young is not the best defender but his offensive prowess is undeniable.
So far during the 2023-24 season, Young has averaged 26.4 points per game on 42.6 percent field goal and 37.1 percent 3-point shooting. Young is also averaging 10.8 assists and 1.4 steals per outing.
Young's ability to get his teammates involved is an element of what makes the Hawks dangerous. Sure, Young is going to score at a high rate. But if defenses choose to double-team him, Young is going to make plays for his teammates.
Based on this recent report, it appears that Trae Young is trending in a positive direction. His exact injury return date has yet to be revealed, though.
Hawks' postseason outlook
As mentioned earlier, the Hawks are going to the NBA Play-In Tournament. The 11th-seeded Brooklyn Nets are already out of playoff contention, so all Atlanta is playing for right now is the seeding. They could still end up clinching the No. 9 seed, but they will not be able to finish any higher than that in the standings.
Anything can happen in the NBA Play-In Tournament. The Hawks probably will not be favored in their games, but perhaps a potential Trae Young return could lead to a major upset. It will be a situation worth keeping an eye on without question.
We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Trae Young's injury status as they are made available.