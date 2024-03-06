Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young has received many labels over his career, being called “coach killer” and “selfish.” “Ice Trae” hasn't been afraid to embrace his inner villain, either.
But in a recent interview with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report, he addressed the “selfish” label being put on him by some NBA coaches and executives. Young, who averages 10.8 assists this season, expressed that being called “selfish” bothers him a lot.
“I think the one thing that just makes me the most mad is just the word ‘selfish,'” he said. “I mean, I've gotten into it with previous coaches just from even just saying it in certain group meetings and even if they weren't interpreting it with me I would bring it up to him after and be like, ‘We got to use a different word,' just because selfish is just one thing that doesn't run in any part of my body and just ever since I was a kid like I've always just wanted to do things for others and just impact winning.”
Young has also been at the center of trade speculation for several months. In his sitdown with Rooks, the three-time All-Star addressed the rumors surrounding his future with the Hawks and whether he anticipates staying with the team next season.
“Hopefully? Like when I was drafted here, I envisioned… I could have went to Kentucky, I could have went to Kansas, but I chose to be different and go to Oklahoma and try to win a championship,” Young said. “I wanted to go there and win in my hometown. Be different.”
Trae Young's history, future with Hawks
The Hawks have made on deep run into the postseason during the Young era. Since his arrival in the 2018-2019, the Hawks have been in the playoffs three times, facing consecutive first-round playoff exits after advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021.
Young shared his feelings about his connection with the Hawks, expressing a desire to stay with the team, build a championship legacy and bring success to Atlanta. However, he acknowledged uncertainties of the future, especially considering ongoing trade rumors and the team's playoff performance in recent years.
Throughout his time with the Hawks, Young has maintained career averages of 25.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 9.5 assists and one steal per game. This season, Young is averaging averaging 26.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He's shooting 42.6% from the field, 37.1% from three-point range and 85.6% from the free-throw line. Additionally, he has recorded 35 double-doubles in 51 starts.
Young is currently sidelined due to a finger surgery, which became necessary after an MRI showed a tear in the radial collateral ligament in his left pinkie. He is to be reevaluated in four weeks.
The Hawks currently sit in 10th place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 27-34. It is uncertain whether Young will return to action this season.