As the Los Angeles Lakers prepare for their regular-season home opener against the Golden State Warriors next Tuesday, sports analyst Bill Simmons outlined several concerns he believes could derail the team’s 2025-26 campaign.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, the longtime commentator discussed what he described as a turbulent environment surrounding the franchise, pointing to ownership uncertainty, LeBron James’ health, and defensive issues across the roster.

“I think this is a really tumultuous year for them,” Simmons said. “You have the ownership group where a lot of stuff has not come out yet about what’s going on with the kids. And I can’t wait to see who does that. The Buss kids, the sale, there’s a lot of acrimony all over the place. I feel very comfortable saying that.”

Bill Simmons questions Lakers’ stability and LeBron James' recovery

Simmons went on to say that he believes the ongoing tension within the organization could affect the team’s stability throughout the season and potentially impact roster decisions moving forward.

“The second, you have LeBron who did all the stuff last summer with like we’ll be monitoring this. We’ll see if they want to be competitive and meanwhile he has nowhere to go and he’s never been in a situation before where he’s been on somebody else’s team,” Simmons continued.

James, 40, is currently sidelined with a sciatica injury and is expected to miss the start of the regular season. The team announced last week that he would be reevaluated in three to four weeks as he continues rehabilitation for what has been described as nerve irritation in the glute.

Simmons, drawing from his own experience with the condition, expressed skepticism about a quick recovery.

“And now, I had sciatica. I had all kinds of back s—t in ‘03 and ‘04. I was working for Jimmy Kimmel’s show. We would have the writers meetings and I would just sit on the floor because I couldn’t sit in a chair. When it goes down to your knees and your feet. It does not just heal in two weeks,” he said.

Simmons doubts Lakers’ contender status amid defensive concerns

Simmons also questioned the Lakers’ competitiveness and defensive makeup, despite a roster led by James and Luka Doncic.

“I don’t think they care if they're a contender this year,” Simmons said. “I don’t think most of the guys they have can play defense and I would include Marcus Smart, who I think can guard bigger guys but has no chance against point guards anymore.”

The Lakers have struggled through the preseason with a 1-3 record following their 113-104 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. Doncic led the way with 25 points, seven rebounds, and four assists while shooting 7-for-15 from the field, including 4-for-8 from three-point range. Austin Reaves added 25 points, four rebounds, two assists, and a steal across 31 minutes. Deandre Ayton posted a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds while contributing three blocks and two steals.

Los Angeles will look to regroup when it faces Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks in Las Vegas on Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Lakers will then wrap up their preseason back in Los Angeles against the Sacramento Kings on Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV before opening the regular season on Oct. 21 against the Golden State Warriors.

Despite the early concerns, the Lakers remain optimistic that James will return early in the regular season and that the team’s veteran core will settle into rhythm as it pursues a deep postseason run under Redick’s leadership.