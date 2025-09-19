It surely is the doldrums of the offseason when random beef such as the war Patrick Beverley is waging on Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young is dominating the NBA news cycle. What started out as some ribbing has devolved into full-blown verbal warfare, with the latest chapter of this smoldering beef featuring Beverley's rebuttal to Young's savage, yet calm, response to the former All-Defensive team guard's clowning of the Hawks star.

On the latest episode of the Pat Bev Podcast, he doubled down on his take that Young is a franchise cancer of sorts and that he has the opposite of the Midas touch.

“Everyone that sees Trae Young gets fired. They get thrown out the building by their collar. Players come, they see you, they get traded. Coaches come, they coach you, they get traded. GMs come, they govern the team, and then they get fired. People are scared to play in Atlanta,” Beverley claimed.

There have been plenty of rumors over the years regarding Young and his inability to get along with a few key figures on the team. The Hawks star did have some reported disagreements with former head coach Nate McMillan, and there were some who claimed that he and John Collins didn't exactly see eye to eye when the highflying forward was on the team.

Perhaps what Beverley's saying is true. And it's not like he is required to reveal his sources, as the Hawks star implored him to; a journalist's creed is to never do so. However, there isn't much evidence to substantiate Beverley's claims anyway.

Maybe Beverley's rants regarding Young is simply him lashing out and feeling offended after the Hawks star told him that he's not exactly in a place to criticize the effort players put into the All-Star Game for he never made it to those festivities (he's never been close).

Hawks star Trae Young's beef with Patrick Beverley is so random

Beverley did ruffle many players' feathers with the play he played when he was still active in the NBA. He picks up opposing ballhandlers 94 feet away from the basket and aims to make their life as miserable as possible. And from 2018 to 2024, Young and Beverley have definitely had their fair share of battles, but nothing to suggest anything that would result in their fiery exchanges as of late.

The Hawks star's beef with Beverley, who's already out of the league, is a sign that the NBA has to return very soon so the news cycle can return to much more important things.