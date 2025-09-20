The Brooklyn Nets took a swing on another reclamation project this week, acquiring guard Kobe Bufkin from the Atlanta Hawks for cash considerations. Bufkin, the No. 15 pick in the 2023 draft, never got his career off the ground in Atlanta while battling injuries.

The trade marks the fourth salary dump of the offseason for the Nets, who are the NBA's only team with cap space. Draft analyst Sam Vecenie said Brooklyn's Bufkin acquisition has the potential to be a steal.

“This is a home run for the Nets. You absolutely take on Kobe Bufkin’s $4.5 million this year, and I think you opt into the option at $6.9 [million] next year, and you just say, ‘Hey, let’s see what it looks like,'” Vecenie said on The Game Theory Podcast. “In terms of his game, I really like the feel for the game. I buy him as a shooter long-term. I think he plays a very direct game, makes very quick decisions, likes to drive in straight lines. I think he’s one of those dudes that always profiled to me as somebody who plays really well both on and off the ball.

“That ability to shift where you can be the 6-foot-4 point guard next to a star or you can be the off-guard playing next to a primary point guard. That was kind of my vision for him as a player, and I thought he would play really well next to stars because of how well-rounded that game was. Whether or not that bears itself out, we’ll find out. But home run for the Nets to go for it. I think that he's worth a flier for them.”

Bufkin appeared in 27 NBA games over his first two NBA seasons while battling thumb and shoulder injuries. With Onsi Saleh replacing Landry Fields as general manager this offseason, the Hawks added Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard to a backcourt that already featured Trae Young, Dyson Daniels and Vit Krejci.

By shedding Bufkin's contract, Atlanta created much-needed room below the first apron with Daniels and Kristaps Porzingis extensions looming.

Can Kobe Bufkin secure a long-term role with the rebuilding Nets?

Bufkin will have an opportunity to make his former employer regret that decision. While the Nets have a crowded backcourt rotation featuring Cam Thomas, Egor Demin, Nolan Traore and Ben Saraf, they will likely feature Bufkin for extended stretches to see what they have.

Despite his lack of success with Atlanta, Bufkin flashed an intriguing skill set as a lead ball-handler during his sophomore season at Michigan. He averaged 14.0 points and 2.9 assists on 48/38/85 shooting splits. Measuring 6-foot-5 (with shoes) with a 6-foot-8 wingspan, his defensive potential also caught the eyes of scouts.

The 22-year-old had encouraging moments at this year's Summer League, averaging 19.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists on 36/26/96 shooting splits. Adding strength to his 195-pound frame and developing a consistent outside shot will be imperative for Bufkin as he attempts to secure a long-term role with Brooklyn.

The Nets have until Oct. 31 to decide on Bufkin's $6.9 million team option for 2026-27. If they decline the option, they could still offer the guard an extension next offseason.