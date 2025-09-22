The Atlanta Hawks have big expectations coming into the year, and it's because of the offseason that they had. ESPN did a survey with league insiders, and the Hawks had the most votes for which team had the best offseason, according to Tim Bontemps.

“After largely being an afterthought in NBA circles the past several years since making the 2021 East finals, the Hawks earned plenty of praise for their busy offseason,” Bontemps wrote. “Atlanta traded for Kristaps Porzingis, signed Nickiel Alexander-Walker, and landed one of the most valuable trade assets in the league: an expected lottery pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft night deal.”

“I think they'll be one of the best teams in the East and they utilized every tool in their toolbox,” an executive said.

The Hawks made a flurry of moves during the offseason, and outside of those moves, they still have a lot to be excited about with the young players on the roster. Zaccharie Risacher had an exciting rookie season where he continued to grow as the year went on, and many are expecting him to take another leap.

Dyson Daniels, who was traded to the Hawks last offseason, was one of the best perimeter defenders in the league, but he also improved on the offensive end, helping him win the Most Improved Award. Onyeka Okongwu was made the starting center midway through last season and proved he deserved the spot with his play on both ends of the floor.

The two key players on the Hawks will be Jalen Johnson and Trae Young. The Hawks were a top six seed in the Eastern Conference last season before Johnson went down with a shoulder injury that kept him out for the rest of the year. Before the injury, he was averaging 18.9 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game, and was on his way to being in Most Improved Player talks.

With Johnson coming back healthy, he can build off that season and be a strong No. 2 option alongside Trae Young, the star player on the team. This may be the best roster that Young has been surrounded by in his career, and with his playmaking, they should make things easier for him on the court.

If the Hawks can click early and stay healthy, they could be one of the top teams in the East and make a deep playoff run.