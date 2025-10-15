The Carolina Panthers have found a groove on offense over the past two weeks, and it's been led by the rushing attack. With Chuba Hubbard sidelined due to injury, Rico Dowdle has stepped in to provide a boost, and he's putting up big numbers in the process.

Hubbard is set to return soon, and many fantasy football managers will want to know what they need to do if they have him or Dowdle on their roster.

“While Dowdle has earned a prominent role, I'm told the Panthers are taking the approach that both players will get their touches regardless of who gets the first snap,” ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote. “Both fit the Panthers' tough-minded, grind-it-out mold.

“The Panthers want to be a run-first team, and since it's a long season, they will need both players. But the rotations will inevitably change due to Dowdle's star turn. Dowdle said the previous setup was that Hubbard got the first two series and Dowdle would get the third. Expect Carolina to tweak that to accommodate the prowess of both players. Hubbard rushed for nearly 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns last season, so he will remain a focal point.”

This could be a good problem for the Panthers moving forward, and it gives them two options to lean on in the running game. The league has slowly gone away from having a workhorse back because it can lead to injury, but having two reliable options makes things easier on both of them.

Dowdle playing well also gives Hubbard time to slowly ramp back up from injury. The Panthers have won their past two games, and they have a good chance to add to that with the winless New York Jets next on their schedule.

The run game will be an important part of their offense once again, and if Hubbard is out again, Dowdle will be the lead back.