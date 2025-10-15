The Cincinnati Bengals have placed tight end Mike Gesicki on injured reserve after he suffered a pectoral injury during the team’s recent loss to the Green Bay Packers, forcing him to miss at least four games. The move by Cincinnati leaves fantasy football managers scrambling for alternatives at one of the most volatile positions in the NFL.

Gesicki, in his second season with the Bengals, had appeared in all six games this year, recording eight catches for 61 yards. It marks a disappointing turn for the veteran tight end, who signed a three-year, $25.5 million extension in March after a productive 2024 campaign that saw him total 65 receptions for 665 yards and two touchdowns. Head coach Zac Taylor said the injury will sideline Gesicki for “a while,” though the team hopes he can return after its Week 10 bye.

With Gesicki sidelined, the Bengals will turn to Noah Fant as their top receiving option at tight end. Fant, who has 16 catches for 107 yards and a touchdown this season, becomes an intriguing waiver-wire addition for fantasy players in need of help at the position. Drew Sample, Tanner Hudson, and Cam Grandy round out Cincinnati’s depth chart, though Sample’s primary role has been as a blocker.

The loss of Gesicki adds another layer of uncertainty to a Bengals offense already battling inconsistency without a fully healthy Joe Burrow. Cincinnati’s passing attack has struggled to find rhythm, and Taylor may lean on Fant to provide a security blanket over the middle. Fantasy managers searching for stability could find short-term value in Fant, especially in point-per-reception formats.

Across the fantasy landscape, tight ends have been notoriously difficult to project this season. Consistent producers like Travis Kelce and Sam LaPorta remain automatic starts, but the mid-tier options continue to frustrate. The Bengals’ situation now adds more intrigue as Fant joins a crowded streaming conversation that includes players such as Harold Fannin Jr. of Cleveland and Jake Ferguson of Dallas.

For those adjusting their lineups, Cincinnati’s offensive struggles might make Fant a cautious play, yet his increased role presents an opportunity. With Gesicki unavailable until at least Week 12 against New England, Fant could see a bump in red-zone targets, giving him fringe TE1 potential for the coming weeks.

The Bengals’ next few games will determine whether Fant can emerge as a reliable fantasy option or if the team’s offensive woes will continue to drag down production at a position already defined by volatility.