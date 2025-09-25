When the Atlanta Hawks swung a draft night deal with the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2025 NBA Draft, most of the headlines focused on the future first-round pick the team secured. The Hawks moved down ten spots, picked up an unprotected 2026 first-rounder that could be very valuable, and still selected Georgia forward Asa Newell with the No. 23 overall pick. At the time, the move was praised for its prudence, but few expected Newell to be more than a developmental piece early in his career.

Newell, a versatile 6-foot-9 forward, has quickly established himself as one of the most intriguing young prospects from this draft class. His Summer League performances were nothing short of sensational, showing flashes of two-way brilliance that turned heads across the league. In four games, Newell averaged 13.5 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting an efficient 51 percent from the field and an impressive 42 percent from three-point range. His combination of highlight-reel defensive stops and explosive dunks ensured his name and clips were circulating across social media feeds.

Why Asa Newell fits the Hawks’ immediate plans

In Georgia, Newell’s statistical profile was quietly impressive. He averaged 15.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, and just under a block and a steal per game, while shooting 54.3 percent from the floor. His three-point accuracy in college sat at 29.2 percent, which wasn’t elite, but it was more than enough to show that he had range to build upon. More importantly, his free-throw percentage of 74.8 highlighted a smooth shooting form that often translates well to NBA spacing and development.

Asa Newell vs Suns NBA SL 18 PTS (7-9 FG, 4-5 3PT)

11 REBS

1 BLK How’s the future looking for him?? pic.twitter.com/2JdbYX6p6w — Frankie Vision (@Frankie_Vision) July 13, 2025

Summer League showed immediate progress. The 42 percent from deep was not just a result of hot shooting; it stemmed from improved mechanics and increased confidence in catch-and-shoot situations. Playing off of high-level guards like Trae Young, Newell has the chance to thrive as a pick-and-pop threat who punishes defenses when left open. Atlanta has long needed consistent floor spacers in their second unit, and Newell’s ability to step into that role from Day 1 could reshape the way head coach Quin Snyder deploys his bench lineups.

Defensively, Newell has already proven he can switch onto multiple positions. His foot speed allows him to contain guards on the perimeter, while his length and anticipation make him a shot-altering presence in the paint. He recorded multiple games in Vegas with two steals or two blocks, highlighting his disruptive versatility. This skillset will be crucial for Atlanta, which has often struggled with defensive consistency.

The upside of a two-way power forward in Atlanta

Newell also excels in transition, where his long strides and explosiveness make him a constant threat to finish at the rim. Atlanta has been at its best when playing with pace, and inserting a young forward who thrives in fast-break scenarios gives the team another dimension offensively.

Hawks rookie Asa Newell through contact 💪 He's got 14 points and 5 rebounds in Vegas! pic.twitter.com/O5j1kERYHn — NBA (@NBA) July 17, 2025

Article Continues Below

Defensively, his versatility may end up being his calling card. Newell can defend traditional bigs thanks to his size, but what truly stands out is his ability to guard wings and even guards when switched onto them. In a league where playoff success often hinges on having forwards who can switch across three or four positions, Newell already possesses the tools to be that player. His defensive rebounding is another asset, as it allows him to grab the ball and immediately ignite the fast break, a skill that fits well with Atlanta’s guard-heavy attack.

Of course, there are areas of growth. His free-throw shooting, while serviceable, could improve. The mechanics are solid, but consistency will be key if he’s going to be relied upon late in games. Additionally, he’ll need to continue refining his decision-making when attacking closeouts, as Summer League defenders aren’t the same as those he’ll face nightly in the NBA. Still, these are typical rookie adjustments, and the foundation of his game already looks NBA-ready.

Perhaps most importantly, Newell doesn’t need to carry the burden of being Atlanta’s star. With Trae Young leading the way, Newell can focus on carving out a role that plays to his strengths. That’s a luxury many rookies don’t have, and it’s one reason why his breakout potential feels more realistic than hype-driven.

Why Asa Newell will shock the world?

The NBA is filled with rookies who shine for a week in July and then fade into obscurity. Asa Newell doesn’t feel like one of them. He feels like a player whose production, motor, and mentality are already built for the next level. Atlanta’s gamble on moving down and still drafting him may turn into one of the shrewdest moves of the 2025 Draft.

Newell is not yet a household name, but that could change quickly. His ability to rebound, defend multiple positions, stretch the floor, and run in transition makes him the ideal modern forward. He has already impressed coaches with his consistency, and he has shown a willingness to do the little things that help teams win.

For a Hawks team trying to reassert itself in the Eastern Conference, Newell’s emergence could be the X-factor that nobody saw coming. While the spotlight remains on Trae Young, don’t be surprised if by midseason, NBA analysts are talking about how Atlanta may have found the steal of the 2025 Draft.

Asa Newell may not have been the loudest name on draft night, but his breakout potential is undeniable. By the time the 2025-26 season unfolds, he could be the player who shocks the world, not because he was overlooked, but because he was ready all along.