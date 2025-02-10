After it was announced that Giannis Antetokounmpo would miss the All-Star game with a calf injury, Trae Young will now be his replacement, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes.

“Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young will be named an Eastern Conference All-Star reserve to replace Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf),” Haynes tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

The spot is well deserved for Young, as some people thought that he was the biggest snub from the original selection of All-Stars. Young is currently averaging 23.5 and 11.4 assists per game and is leading the lead with the most total assists.

This selection will now make Young a four-time All-Star in his career, and the Hawks will have two players representing, as Zaccharie Risacher will be participating in the Rising Stars game and the Skills challenge.

Trae Young will participate in the 2025 All-Star Game

After the All-Star reserves were announced a few weeks ago, Trae Young shared a message on social media for the people who thought he was snubbed.

“& it’s no longer getting ‘snubbed' it’s getting ‘Traed' at this point😂 Sorry to my fans.. it’ll change eventually! All right, talk soon!” Young wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

For most of the season, Young has carried the Hawks and is putting up the stats to show for it. Regardless if he was selected or not, the Hawks' point guard is all about winning, and that's what general manager Landry Fields relayed to the media a week after the reserves were announced.

“He's having a fantastic year. He's worked his tail off, and he's competitive,” Fields said. “I know he had some frustrations through it, but the Trae I know is about bigger things, just not individual accolades.”

There have been several other times where Young may have deserved being an All-Star during his career, but there will also be more where he will be selected as the years go on.