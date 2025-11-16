The New York Giants are preparing for their first game in the post-Brian Daboll era. However, they are now facing a crucial setback after warmups.

Cornerback Paulson Adebo felt discomfort in his knee during pre-game warmups. In turn, he has now been ruled out for the game, via Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

Adebo hasn't played since Week 7 as he battled through a knee injury. He was finally healthy enough to make his return in Week 11. However, that changed during warmups when his nagging injury reared its head once again.

His loss will be a major blow for the Giants, who is already without Kayvon Thibodeaux. Their secondary has been a real struggle, ranking 23rd entering Week 11, allowing 230.9 yards per game.

Article Continues Below

Adebo not being on the field will only exacerbate those issues. In the seven games before his injury, the cornerback put up 48 tackles and four passes defended. The Giants are expecting him to be a leader on their defense after signing him to a $54 million contract.

The cornerback's injury is another example of how wrong things have gone for the Giants. The firing of head coach Daboll will get the most headlines. But both Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo suffered season-ending injuries, and now Adebo is back on the shelf.

New York will need to take a long look in the mirror during the offseason as they figure out how to proceed forward. But for now, the Giants are just trying to find a way to stop Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers. It'll only get tougher without Adebo.