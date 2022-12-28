By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young was forced to exit Tuesday’s contest with the Indiana Pacers after suffering from a lower body injury.

Initially it looked like Young hurt his ankle when he attacked the basket with a little over four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. However, the team confirmed minutes later that it’s a left calf contusion.

The Hawks took a timeout after seeing Young in pain, and the superstar guard was immediately taken off the court. He was then ruled out for the rest of the contest.

Trae headed back to the locker room after an apparent ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/IYI3GXI2Nx — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 28, 2022

The severity of the injury has yet to be revealed, but it’s definitely a concerning issue for Trae Young and the Hawks. It’s also quite a disappointing way to end the night for Ice Trae, who made history as the third-youngest player to reach 800 triples.

Atlanta ended up losing to the Pacers 129-114, though Young’s exit had little to do with it. They were behind 20 points when Young left the floor, with the team getting outworked by the Pacers on both ends of the floor.

Hopefully though, Young’s injury won’t cost him more games moving forward, especially with the Hawks trying to fight for a playoff spot.

On other games, it’s an overall frustrating Tuesday slate for NBA fans after a slew of in-game injuries. Aside from Young, RJ Barrett also had to leave the New York Knicks’ showdown with the Dallas Mavericks due to a finger injury. And then Fred VanVleet was eventually ruled out for the Toronto Raptors’ game against the Los Angeles Clippers because of back stifness.