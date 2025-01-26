The Atlanta Hawks have not had a great week, and it didn't get any better in their latest game against the Toronto Raptors, where they lost 117-94. Nothing went well for the Hawks past the first quarter, and everything seemed to go right with the Raptors on both sides of the ball.

Streaks were also ended, one that included Trae Young's five-plus assists in 202 games. Young ended the game with four assists. After the game, Young gave an honest reaction to his streak ending, and it sounds like he's ready to get another one going.

“God willing, I play more than 300 more games, and I can get 300 straight starting now,” Young said. “That’s part of it. I think I’ve had a long streak before and I’m going to have another long streak of getting guys involved. That’s never going to stop. If you play with me I’m going to get you the ball.”

Along with Young's four assists, he also finished with 11 turnovers.

“I had a few in the first half,” Young said. “I came off a screen, and I got it taken. A lot of my turnovers, I was trying to throw and give it to guys. I think I had a few where I was handing the ball off… I think Garrison [Mathews] was out of bounds, a few guys stepped out of bounds. It’s fine, I’ll take the turnover, but I’m trying to get everybody involved. It’s just what I do, and I’ve done that my whole career, and Ima keep doing it. It’s the unforced ones I have to be better at. I don’t think I had too many of those tonight, but I gotta go back and look.”

Outside of the Young, the Hawks just couldn't get anything going, and it showed in the final box score.

Hawks lose second straight game to Raptors, fourth in a row

The Hawks came into the game without De'Andre Hunter and Jalen Johnson, two of their top three leading scorers on the team. History has shown this season that when the trio of Johnson, Hunter, and Trae Young are on the floor together, good things happen for the Hawks. When one or two of them are out, it's hard for them to recover.

“Obviously we’re not the only team but we are facing a lot of injuries right now, especially with some of our key guys,” Young said. “Nobody’s going to feel sorry for us, we’ll figure it out. I’m not worried, it’s a long season. It’s a few games we don’t feel good about, but we can learn from this of course.”

The Hawks were once up 12 points in the first quarter and went into the second quarter, only leading by five. From there, they went into a bad slump, and the Raptors began putting their foot on the gas.

“We started the game really well,” Quin Snyder said. “The way that they guarded us, they were face-guarding Trae all over the floor. That’s something you’re aware of, it happened the last time we played them. That had an impact. I think also, some guys were in some unfamiliar situations with having some guys out. It made it harder for us, and you saw the result.”

Now losing their fourth straight game, the Hawks could be in more trouble with the injuries piling up and the schedule not getting any easier. Their next three games include the Minnesota Timberwolves, Houston Rockets, and Cleveland Cavaliers.