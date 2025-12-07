The Atlanta Hawks have managed to stay afloat in the Eastern Conference standings despite an injury to star point guard Trae Young. A big reason why the Hawks have maintained their solid play has been the emergence of Jalen Johnson as a legitimate star, with his latest feat being another triple-double, this time in a win against the Washington Wizards on Saturday.

Jalen Johnson’s triple double in the Hawks win against the Wizards gave him his second consecutive triple double, and his fourth overall this season. Prior to this season, Johnson had only two triple doubles, one from the 2023-24 season and one from the 2024-25 season.

Against the Wizards, Johnson finished with a game-high 30 points, to go along with 12 rebounds, 12 assists and two steals in 39 minutes of play. He shot 10-of-18 (55.6 percent) from the field, 2-of-5 (40 percent) from the 3-point line and a perfect 8-of-8 from the free-throw line.

The night prior against the Denver Nuggets, he finished with 21 points, 18 rebounds and 16 assists. The No. 20 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Johnson has played his entire career to this point with the Hawks. He’s emerged as a legitimate candidate for the NBA’s Most Improved Award.

This season, Johnson has appeared in 21 games at just about 35 minutes per game. He’s averaging a career-high 23.1 points, 10.4 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.6 steals with splits of 53.3 percent shooting from the field, 40.5 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 79.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line

With the win, the Hawks improved to 14-11 on the season, and 10-5 on the road. They are currently in ninth place in the East standings, and just one game back of the No. 6 seed Miami Heat.