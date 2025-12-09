The Atlanta Hawks finally have a bright turn in their season, and much of it centers on Trae Young's return from injury. His sprained MCL on Oct. 29 created a long stretch of uncertainty, and the injury return timeline has grown into one of the league’s most-watched stories. Young's injury pushed the Hawks to adapt on the fly, but the team’s response only strengthened belief in what comes next. As confidence builds around the Hawks comeback arc with Young, optimism grows that he could play again this month.

The Hawks weathered the challenge. They went 12–8 without their star, leaning on ball movement, tougher defense, and stretches of surprising composure. The team missed Young’s range, his pace control, and his ability to twist a possession into something explosive. Even in limited action this season, he averaged 17.8 points and 7.8 assists, shaping possessions with rhythm and urgency. His return represents more than a medical checkpoint. It signals a shift in everything the Hawks can be.

A rising Hawks core waits for its catalyst

The Hawks also sees a deeper opportunity. Jalen Johnson has bloomed into a steady force. Dyson Daniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker stabilize the perimeter. Zaccharie Risacher’s two-way flashes hint at real upside. Onyeka Okongwu remains a reliable interior anchor. Together, they set a foundation that feels sturdier than any of Young’s previous supporting casts.

That is why his comeback matters on multiple levels. It gives the Hawks its engine again. It gives this emerging group the chance to test its ceiling with a star in full command. And it gives the franchise a moment to reset the narrative after months of trade speculation swirling around its future.

If Trae Young steps back onto the court this month after return from injury, how high can this Hawks team climb with its leader back in the fight?