As the speculation surrounding Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo's future continues, one NBA insider believes there are two untouchable assets in a potential trade with the Atlanta Hawks — and one is not Trae Young. Hawks forward Jalen Johnson's agent, Rich Paul, suggested his client in a potential move for The Greek Freak. While some teams are reportedly out on acquiring Antetokounmpo, could the Hawks be in a position to make a move?

Paul was blunt in suggesting Johnson and the Hawks in a trade for Antetokounmpo, he said, in his new Game Over podcast, alongside Max Kellerman.

“If I'm the Bucks … I'm calling Atlanta,” Paul said. “I want Jalen Johnson. He's from Milwaukee.”

Considering the season he's having coming off of a season-ending injury, Johnson is as untouchable as what the Hawks gave up to draft Derik Queen — an unprotected 2026 first-round pick — as NBA insider Marc Stein noted.

“The sense here, mind you, continues to be that Johnson is as untouchable from the Hawks' perspective as the unprotected first-round pick New Orleans has committed to send them in June thanks to the Derik Queen trade,” Stein reported.

Giannis Antetokounnmpo's gesture amid Bucks trade rumors

Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo told teammates to focus on winning amid trade rumors surrounding his future with the team. Antetokounmpo, who's currently dealing with a right calf injury, is doing his best to not be a distraction. He advised his team to tune out the buzz surrounding the Bucks trade rumors, he said, per NBA TV's Chris Haynes.

“His point was he's here for the time being, wanting to get better, wanting to make sure he gets his game back on point, making sure he gets back from his injury. But he understood [the concerns] and he relayed the message that he can't control what goes on or what even happens to him,” said Haynes on NBA TV.

After a 129-126 loss to the Wizards, the Bucks dropped their third game in fives tries — they're now 11-16.