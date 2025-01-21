The Atlanta Hawks had their three-game winning streak snapped on MLK Day against the New York Knicks, but there was an even bigger streak snapped as well. Coming into the game, Bogdan Bogdanovic had made a three in 110 consecutive games, which was the fifth-longest streak in NBA history. That streak was broken against the Knicks, as he went 0-for-4 from three.

Bogdanovic did not have a great game, as he finished with only one point and two rebounds. He's been in a shooting slump over the past few games, and it's uncertain if he's dealing with an injury or something else is off. Bogdanovic has always been a reliable shooter in his career, so it's been quite uncharacteristic of him with the way he's been shooting.

Bogdan Bogdanovic in shooting slump for Hawks

The past few games haven't been kind to Bogdan Bogdanovic from three. In their win against the Boston Celtics, Bogdanovic shot 1-for-3 from three and finished with seven points. Against the Chicago Bulls where the Hawks were without Trae Young, Jalen Johnson, De'Andre Hunter, and Zaccharie Risacher, Bogdanovic finished the game shooting 1-for-10 from three. The night before against the Suns, he only shot 2-for-9 from distance.

It's been a rollercoaster year for Bogdanovic after playing some of his best basketball in the Paris Olympics for Team Serbia during the summer. When the NBA season started, Bogdanovic played in the first game against the Brooklyn Nets and was diagnosed with an injury that kept him out of the lineup for some time.

Once he returned, he began to play well, as well as the entire Hawks' bench. Bogdanovic still was in and out of the lineup and wasn't playing back-to-backs, so his minutes have been fluctuating this season. While he was out, Garrison Mathews stepped up and became that go-to three-point shooter for the Hawks, but he's also been in a slump himself.

Hopefully, Bogdanovic can find his three-point stroke again, and he's able to be another solid contributor for the Hawks coming off the bench. For now, De'Andre Hunter and Onyeka Okongwu have been giving the second unit a boost and have helped the Hawks all season when it comes to outscoring the opposing team's bench. Okongwu has been playing so well over the past few games that he started in place of Clint Capela against the Knicks. It's not certain if this is a permanent lineup, but if so, it looks like Okongwu is ready for the opportunity.