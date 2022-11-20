Published November 20, 2022

By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

Trae Young’s ascension as one of the NBA’s elite players took another step on Saturday with a big performance in win against the Toronto Raptors. Young finished the game with 33 points and 12 assists. It was his 54th game of at least 30 points and ten assists and it puts him four games away from tying Magic Johnson for most 30 point, ten assist games in NBA history per Atlanta Hawks PR. Johnson reached that mark 58 times. Young’s mark of six games of at least 20 points and ten assists is the most in the NBA this season.

Trae Young has notched his 54th career outing of 30+ points and 10+ assists. Young is four 30/10 games away from tying Magic Johnson (58) for the seventh-most such games in NBA history. — Hawks PR (@HawksPR) November 20, 2022

Trae Young has been having a solid season thus far to the tune of 26.9 points per game, 3.3 rebounds and 9.3 assists. His shooting numbers have taken a hit, however. His marks of 38.2 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from the three-point line are both career-lows. Young is shooting the ball 22.4 times per game, a career-high. He’s taking around seven attempts from three-point range.

A two-time All-Star, Young got some help in the off-season to take some of the ball-handling and creating pressure off of him in the form of Dejounte Murray. Earlier this season, the All-Star duo was playing like the best backcourt in the NBA.

The Hawks are still having a successful season thus far though. They are currently 9-6 which is good enough for third place in the Eastern Conference standings, tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers, behind only the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks. For the Hawks to continue their ascension into the top-tier of the East, they’re going to need Magic Johnson-like performances from Young.