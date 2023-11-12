Hawks star Trae Young has been impressive throughout his career and now joins Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum in a three-point feat.

The NBA continues to be a three-point shooter's game as another young star is proving to be a threat from the perimeter. Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young is the latest to make waves in the league.

On Thursday, Young joined an impressive list of stars that includes Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum, as the Hawks star is now the third youngest player to reach 900 made three-pointers to start his career.

Trae Young is the 3rd youngest player to make 900 threes 🎯 ▪️Luka Doncic

▪️Jayson Tatum

▪️Trae Young

▪️Devin Booker

▪️Bradley Beal

▪️Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/eO9Si9Wjxc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 12, 2023

It's rather impressive that Trae Young has already surpassed 900 made three-pointers in his career. He's well on his way of becoming one of the NBA's best shooters if he continues this pace.

Additionally, he's been a major contributor since joining the league as he's the Hawks' best player. So far this season, Trae Young is averaging 24.1 points, three rebounds, and 10.1 assists per game. He's truly a deadly scorer on the court and is proving to be a playmaker this season.

At the end of the day, anytime a player can be named alongside Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, and Donovan Mitchell, then clearly they're doing something right. Not to mention, Trae Young's play is helping the Hawks remain competitive in the Eastern Conference.

However, all of these players have a ways to go before catching Steph Curry, who has well over 3,000 three-pointers made and counting. Even so, it's awesome to see a guy like Trae Young put his name in the running with the other young stars in the league.

Look for the Hawks to continue leaning on Young, as he's been on a tear since the beginning of the season.