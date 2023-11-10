Trae Young became just the second Hawks player since February 24, 2006 to tally at least 40 points, five assists, and three steals.

Playing in front of a raucous Mexico City crowd appears to have brought out the best in Trae Young, who had a stellar night on Thursday night for the Atlanta Hawks. Entering their matchup against the Orlando Magic, Young was shooting a paltry 33.6 percent from the field and 27.3 percent from beyond the arc. But Young redeemed himself in a big way with an electric first half that should bring his season-long stats closer to the mean.

In a 120-119 win over the Magic, the Hawks star finished with 41 points, eight assists, and three steals on 12-27 shooting from the field and 5-15 from three. And in doing so, Young became an even more esteemed performer than he already is for a storied Hawks franchise.

According to Hawks PR on Twitter (X), this was Trae Young's first career game with over 40 points, five assists, and three steals. He's also just the second Hawks player since February 24, 2006 to accomplish those numbers in a single game, with the last player to do so being Joe Johnson. Nearly 18 years ago to this day, Johnson dropped 43 points, 13 assists, and three steals to lead the Hawks to victory over the Indiana Pacers.

The good thing for Young and the Hawks is that, much like Johnson's performance, his stellar night ended in a win for Atlanta, especially when he did most of his damage in the first half, including a riveting three-ball from near the logo. Late in the fourth quarter, it wasn't looking too promising for the Hawks, especially when both Young and Clint Capela split their freebies that could have given them the lead.

In the end, Trae Young was able to steer the Hawks to victory, but not due to his scoring. With the Magic up by two points, Young was able to knife into the lane with ease, drawing a crowd. He then threw a bullet hook pass straight towards the shooting pocket of Dejounte Murray, who nailed what ended up being the game-winning triple.

Now, the Hawks will be looking to continue their winning ways on Saturday as they take on a shorthanded Miami Heat team that will be missing Tyler Herro for at least the next couple of weeks.