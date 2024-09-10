Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young has never been one to lack confidence, dating all the way back to his days as a high school and AAU prodigy in Oklahoma. That confidence has more than translated to the NBA level, as Young has turned himself into one of the most dynamic but also polarizing figures in the league as a member of the Hawks.

Recently, Young was asked to name his all time starting five throughout NBA history during an appearance on the “Million Dollars Worth of Game” podcast, and his choice for point guard should surprise no one: Trae Young (via Legion Hoops on X, formerly Twitter).

Joining him in the starting lineup were the late Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant, GOAT contender LeBron James, two time Finals MVP Kevin Durant, and Shaquille O'Neal. Young also named Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan as his sixth man for the squad.

The Hawks star's choices are reflective of perhaps the ideal types of players who would be built to compliment his strengths (and offset his weaknesses), as the lineup is filled with lengthy players who can play both ends of the floor and knock down perimeter jumpers in addition to creating their own shots.

What are the Hawks doing?

The Hawks may not have assembled a roster quite as strong as Young's ideal all-time starting five this summer, but they did at least show an attempt to create a team that is more suited to complement Young than the one they trotted out for the past two years.

Dejounte Murray, who showed absolutely zero trace of the solid defensive player he was as a member of the San Antonio Spurs and also zero willingness to move without the basketball, was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for a package that at first glance appeared underwhelming but still netted the Hawks their new best defender in shooting guard Dyson Daniels, who figures to be in the starting lineup when the season gets underway.

Atlanta also drafted French phenom Zaccharie Risacher with the number one overall pick, giving Young another lengthy wing shooter who, at least in theory, can play both ends of the floor and give the Hawks' lineup some much-needed versatility.

Atlanta is still clearly far from being a contender in the Eastern Conference, but it was still refreshing for fans to see the front office show at least some semblance of a coherent roster-building vision this offseason.

That's how low the bar has dropped.