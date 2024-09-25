With the NBA season slowly approaching and Media Day a week away, teams are starting to come together early to bond and connect with each other. For the Atlanta Hawks, they've been hanging out recently, and the No. 1 overall pick, Zaccharie Risacher, has been in attendance. The most recent outing that the team went to was the Sunday Night Football game against the Atlanta Falcons and the Kansas City Chiefs.

During the game, Trae Young and Risacher were seen talking to each other, and the Hawks' social media team caught a cool exchange between the rookie and the vet.

“I can't wait. I'm glad to have you on my team, bro. We're gonna have so much fun I ain't gonna lie,” Young said to Risacher.

Throughout the video, Young and Risacher are seen together hyping up the Falcons fans during the game. It's good to see that Young is excited to play alongside his new teammate, which should make for an exciting season for the Hawks if they can put it all together.

Hawks have added more talent around Trae Young

With Dejounte Murray being traded from the Hawks this offseason, it was interesting to see what the team would do to build around Trae Young. They were able to get some complimentary in return for Murray in Dyson Daniels and Larry Nance Jr. The Hawks then went out and drafted Zaccharie Risacher, adding more length and shooting to the team.

Young now comes into the season with more help than he's probably had throughout his career, with a head coach in Quin Snyder that will give him and the team the best opportunity to win.

Risacher has been said not to be a typical No. 1 pick, but what he does can help what the Hawks have lacked. The Frenchman has shown that he can shoot the ball and has the potential to be a good defensive player. Playing next to Young, who always gets a lot of attention on the court, should make things easier for him.

The Hawks could be a surprise team for many, but a number of things would have to go right for them. Jalen Johnson is primed to be the second option on the team, and if he can take the leap, the Hawks will be in good shape. Also, if players like Daniels and Risacher can buy into their roles, that will be a plus.