Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young recently got some MVP praise from someone who knows a lot about winning MVP's: Ronald Acuna Jr.

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks have gotten off to an up-and-down start to the 2023-24 NBA season. Atlanta currently sits at 6-5 on the young campaign, and although Young has continued to perform at an elite level as a facilitator, his shooting percentages have left quite a bit to be desired so far this season.

Recently, another Atlanta sports star, Ronald Acuña Jr of the Atlanta Braves, recorded a great achievement when it was announced that he was being named the MVP of the National League for his performance during the 2023 MLB season.

Trae Young took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to congratulate the Braves star.

ATL!!!! Salute to the MVP🫡⚾️ pic.twitter.com/1jHTKiKN25 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) November 17, 2023

Acuña then responded to Young's post, writing, “YOU NEXT.”

It's safe to say that if Trae Young's shooting numbers for 2023-24 don't improve drastically and quickly, he most likely will not follow through on Acuña's vision of Atlanta having MVP's in two sports. While Young still routinely makes passes that perhaps three or four people on planet earth can execute and has also shown more effort on the defensive end under new head coach Quin Snyder, the Hawks will stay well short of their ceiling if he does not find his perimeter shooting touch sometime soon.

Snyder's system, designed more around ball movement in an effort to get Young easy catch and shoot looks from the perimeter, has yet to fully take form (although there have been the occasional flashes). A player struggling at first when adapting to a new scheme is very understandable, but Hawks fans will hope that Young is able to work out the shortcomings sooner rather than later.