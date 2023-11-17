Atlanta Hawks coach Quin Snyder wants to see his team get off to faster starts following Wednesday's loss vs the Knicks.

On Wednesday evening, the Atlanta Hawks dropped to 6-5 on the young 2023-24 NBA season with a narrow 116-114 home loss to the New York Knicks. The contest was back and forth throughout but ultimately it was the Knicks who made the big plays down the stretch, marking the second time that New York has beaten the Hawks already this season, with both games occurring in Atlanta.

After the game, Hawks coach Quin Snyder kept things one hundred percent honest on how Atlanta can overcome the slow starts they have had to navigate several different times already this season.

“I just think we have to begin the game with a defensive mindset,” said Snyder, per Bally Sports: Hawks. “Frankly, there were some possessions that we guarded early in the game, and we were coming into the timeout with a few breakdowns, but that can happen. But when we did get stops, the offensive glass was the thing that hurt us early. They had a few buckets in transition where they ran off some turnovers, but the glass is where the game was.”

Atlanta was thoroughly demolished in the rebounding department on Wednesday against the Knicks, relinquishing an astonishing 19 second chance points to the Knicks in a game that they lost by two. The Hawks have sometimes been able to overcome slow starts so far this season, but frequently going down by double digits in the first quarter of games is not a formula that elite teams follow, and it's something Quin Snyder will look to remedy as the season progresses.