A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks are in an all-out battle Tuesday night against the Miami Heat in South Beach and it appears that the intensity of the contest has, at least during one point in the first half, spilled into Atlanta’s sidelines.

At the end of the first quarter of the game, Trae Young and Hawks assistant coach Jamelle McMillan, who is the son of former Atlanta head coach Nate McMillan, were caught by cameras having a verbal exchange on the sidelines. Young had to be restrained even by his teammates, while McMillan walked away from the point guard perhaps in an attempt to prevent the discussion from escalating into something that would cause an unnecessary distraction for the team.

Trae Young had some words for Jamelle McMillan at the end of the first quarter 👀 Jamelle is the son of former Hawks head coach Nate McMillan.pic.twitter.com/vDZgCgecmE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 12, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Hawks can’t afford their focus to veer off the course in this huge matchup. A win against the Heat would give Atlanta the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference, while a loss would put them in a do-or-die scenario against the winner of the No. 8 vs. No. 9 matchup between the Toronto Raptors and the Chicago Bulls.

It was not that long ago when the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Clippers had sideline commotions that led to altercations on the bench, so Trae Young and the Hawks should know better than to fall into the same trend, especially when their entire attention should be devoted into finding a way to outlast a dangerous Heat squad.

The Hawks finished the regular season with a 41-41 record. A win against the Heat would put Atlanta in a playoff matchup against the Boston Celtics in the first round.