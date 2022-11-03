There was a bit of anticipation when Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young came to play in Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks. Young memorably egged on the Knicks faithful during the 2021 postseason as he drew tons of jeers from the MSG crowd. However, his latest effort vs. the Knicks hasn’t been his best, and his night only took a turn for the worse during the third quarter as the Hawks came back from a 23-point deficit.

With eight minutes to go in the third period, Young positioned himself as a help-side defender on the nail as Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle ran a pick-and-roll. As Randle was making a pass off the short roll, he made contact with Young on the follow through and hit him on the head, and the 24-year old point guard immediately fell down on the ground in pain.

Per ClutchPoints Twitter:

Trae Young heads to the locker room after being hit to the face by Julius Randle on this play 🙏pic.twitter.com/4BACie2B1b — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 3, 2022

In the aftermath, Trae Young had to walk back to the locker room with a towel over his face, per ESPN’s Tim Bontemps, and he has been deemed questionable to return, per the official Hawks Twitter.

An @emoryhealthcare injury update: Trae Young (left eye contusion): Questionable to return pic.twitter.com/cbZRHMb2Od — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 3, 2022

Before exiting the game, Young posted 17 points, four assists, and four rebounds on a less-than-stellar 7-20 shooting from the field in 23 minutes of action. Young just hasn’t had the best time shooting the basketball to begin the year despite a pair of 30-point explosions last week; this performance comes on the heels of a 10-turnover, 3-13 effort in a blowout defeat against the Raptors.

Thankfully for Hawks fans, Ice Trae’s injury doesn’t appear to be too serious, as Young is back on the Hawks bench wearing eye-protective gear with around eight minutes left in the payoff period. The Hawks should be able to count on him to return should they need his contributions, but in his absence, the Hawks have opened up a double-digit lead behind Dejounte Murray’s two-way masterpiece, having posted 31 points and eight dimes on an efficient 12-22 shooting effort.

In fact, head coach Nate McMillan has sent Trae Young back into the game with a smidge under seven minutes left in the game, as the Hawks look to close out the home team Knicks who will most definitely give it their all to make a run to snatch the game away. At the time of writing, the Hawks lead the Knicks 105-87 late in the payoff period.