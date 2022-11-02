‘Very excited’: Jalen Brunson reacts to upcoming first taste of Knicks vs. Trae Young, Hawks in MSG

The New York Knicks host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night in Madison Square Garden, and you can be sure that there’s a lot of anticipation surrounding this matchup. New Knicks recruit Jalen Brunson will get his first taste of action in this rivalry, and it is clear that he’s raring to go at this point.

Brunson was asked about the looming prospect of Young and the Hawks heading into their home floor. The Knicks star is clearly looking forward to what should be another intense contest:

“Yup. Hawks versus Knicks. Very excited,” Brunson said with a smile.

Knicks fans have no love lost for Trae Young, who has emerged as Public Enemy No. 1 in New York over the past couple of years. For his part, however, Julius Randle is more focused on getting the W:

“We’re familiar with them, obviously,” Julius Randle added. “I understand the whole fan perspective and stuff like that. But it’s just another game for us to take a step forward.”

RJ Barrett echoed his Knicks teammates’ thoughts, as he reiterated how important it was for New York to get a win against the Hawks:

“Just back at home, back in front of our fans, just really go out there and get a win. Play 48 minutes of good basketball and get back on the winning track,” Barrett said.

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau is all to familiar with what Trae Young and his Hawks bring to the table. The addition of Dejounte Murray to the squad makes them a lot more dangerous, and the New York shot-caller was more than willing to acknowledge the same:

“You have some teams that have more than one [star], but [Young is] as tough a cover as there is,” coach Thibs said. “He’s clever, can shoot it from anywhere. Great range. Great first step. Crafty. You got to look at a lot of pick-and-rolls. We’re going to have to be ready.

“Trae Young poses a lot of problems. They added Murray. They got a lot of weapons. … I think [with Murray] it’s the size, the versatility. Every year, he’s gotten better. He had a monster year last year [with San Antonio]. Very good competitor. I think the size at that position, really, to pass over people, I think that adds a lot to their team.”

Knicks. Hawks. Madison Square Garden. Wednesday night. This should be epic.