It looks like Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young is dealing with some sort of shoulder injury, and he's bothered by it.

Early in Game 4 of the Hawks' series with the Philadelphia 76ers, Young struggled mightily and was even spotted getting his right shoulder treated. The 22-year-old sharpshooter had a wrap around his shoulder, which was certainly a troubling scene for Atlanta fans hoping for a win to tie the series.

At the end of the first half, Young recorded eight points but on 3-of-12 shooting. He did hit a couple of big triples to raise some hopes about his condition, but the severity of his injury remains unknown.

Prior to Game 4, Trae Young averaged 28.0 points, 9.7 assists and 1.7 steals in the first three games against the Sixers. He has undoubtedly been the best player for the Hawks, as the Sixers largely struggle to stop his shooting from long range despite limiting his options inside the paint.

With that said, the Hawks can't afford to lose Trae Young to an injury or let alone be less than 100 percent due to a health issue. Against a Sixers team with an MVP finalist in Joel Embiid and DPOY runner-up in Ben Simmons, they need the youngster to be as sharp as usual if they want to keep their playoffs hopes alive.

Young appears to be fighting through the issue, but here's to hoping it won't be a long-term problem.