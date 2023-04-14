Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Atlanta Hawks will face the Boston Celtics for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals. We are the TD Garden, sharing our NBA odds series, making a Hawks-Celtics Game 1 prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Hawks will enter the playoffs with a record of 41-41 and claimed the seventh seed to earn a showdown with the Celtics. Ultimately, they defeated the Miami Heat in the play-in game to earn this role. The Hawks have a long road ahead of them, especially considering they went 17-24 on the road this season. Can the Hawks shock the Celtics?

The Celtics come into the playoffs with a record of 57-25, which qualified them for the second seed in the Eastern Conference. Significantly, they went 13-7 over the final 20 games. The Celtics are also 32-9 at the TD Garden. Significantly, they received good news as Jalen Brown will likely play in Game 1.

It is the third playoff appearance in a row. Furthermore, they are just two years removed from a trip to the Eastern Conference finals. The Hawks lost to the Heat in the first round last season and will look to improve upon that. Meanwhile, the Celtics are in the playoffs for the ninth season in a row. The Celtics lost the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors last season.

The Hawks and Celtics have faced off plenty of times in the playoffs throughout their storied history. Moreover, the Celtics are 42-29 against the Hawks. The Hawks won the last series between the teams in 2016, winning 4-2 in the first round. Now, the Celtics look to avenge that. The Celtics won the season series 3-0.

Here are the Hawks-Celtics Game 1 NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Hawks-Celtics Game 1 Odds

Atlanta Hawks: +9 (-110)

Boston Celtics: -9 (-110)

Over: 230.5 (-112)

Under: 230.5 (-108)

How To Watch Hawks vs. Celtics

TV: ESPN and NBC Sports Boston

Stream: NBA

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

The Hawks have plenty of firepower to make a dent. However, they will need near-perfect performances from their best players to have a chance to win this series against the Celtics.

Trae Young is their best player, averaging 26.2 points per game. Ultimately, he is the guy that makes this team go. Dejounte Murray is next, averaging 20.2 points per game. Moreover, De’Andre Hunter is another solid option, averaging 15.4 points per game. Bogdan Bogdanovic is the next guy in line, averaging 14 points per game. Can Murray, Hunter, and Bogdanovic help Young overcome the Celtics?

The Hawks are a solid shooting team, ranking ninth in field-goal shooting percentage. However, they struggle from beyond the arc, ranking 21st in 3-point shooting percentage. But the Hawks are great at the charity stripe, ranking third in free-throw shooting percentage. Substantially, their shooting is what helps them overcome any other issues. The Hawks are solid on the boards, ranking 10th in rebounds. Additionally, the Hawks handle the ball well, ranking fourth in turnovers. The Hawks are solid on the defensive end, ranking 11th in blocked shots.

The Hawks will cover the spread if they can stop Jayson Tatum and Brown. Moreover, they must convert on their chances.

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread



Tatum is one of the best players in the NBA. Moreover, he produces nightly and also has a great supporting cast around him to help power the Celtics to victory more often than not.

Tatum is averaging 30.1 points per game. Ultimately, he takes charge when the Celtics need him. Brown is averaging 26.6 points per game. Now, he is healthy and ready to play. Malcolm Brogdon is averaging 14.9 points per game. Additionally, Marcus Smart and Al Horford are valuable weapons for the Celtics to use all over the court.

The Celtics must shoot well, as they rank 14th in field-goal shooting percentage. However, they remain stout from the triples, ranking sixth in 3-point shooting percentage. The Celtics are also solid at the charity stripe, ranking fourth in free-throw shooting percentage. Moreover, the Celtics are good on the boards, ranking seventh in rebounds. The Celtics are adept at handling the rock, ranking seventh in turnovers. Finally, the Celtics remain good on the defensive end, ranking sixth in blocked shots.

The Celtics will cover the spread if their team continues its dominance at shooting, rebounding, and defense. Ultimately, it also means stopping Young.

Final Hawks-Celtics Game 1 Prediction & Pick

The Hawks are spunky. However, the Celtics are healthy and too powerful for the Hawks to handle. Expect the Celtics to dominate Game 1 for a major win to open the series.

Final Hawks-Celtics Game 1 Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics: -9 (-110)