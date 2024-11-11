The already slim chances the Atlanta Hawks (4-7) have at competing for the Emirates NBA Cup this year just took a big blow. Trae Young headlines a lengthy injury report for Tuesday's East Group C matchup versus the Boston Celtics. Right Achilles tendinitis will prevent the star point guard from facing the 2024 NBA champions in TD Garden, per the team's official X account.

This will be the first game Young misses this season. He recorded 14 points and 16 assists in 38 minutes of action in the Hawks' 125-113 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. The three-time All-Star is shooting only 39 percent thus far, but his absence is obviously still significant. He leads the Eastern Conference with 11.5 dimes per game.

In addition to Young, De'Andre Hunter, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kobe Bufkin, Vit Krejci and Cody Zeller are all going to be out for Atlanta's first NBA Cup battle. The Celtics are a nightmare opponent even when a team is healthy (Young was 1-of-10 from the field in a 30-point blowout loss on Nov. 4), so fans might have a reason to cover their eyes besides the ostentatious court.

It has been a trying start for Hawks

The Hawks' 2024-25 campaign is unfortunately unfolding the way fans could have reasonably expected to this point. None of their victories have come against squads that currently own a record above .500. Though, last Wednesday's home win over the New York Knicks was notable, as was Young's postgame taunt to visiting fans. But, as the city knows, consistency is hard to come by for this franchise.

Atlanta is seemingly light years away from its unforeseen Conference Finals appearance in 2021, failing to post a winning season in each of the last two years. More of the same figures to be on tap for 2024-25. It will take an exceptional amount of grit for the Hawks to survive in the East. That philosophy must be especially emphasized when they battle the Celtics without Trae Young on Tuesday night.