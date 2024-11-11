The NBA's in-season tournament was a huge success during the 2023-24 season, so now it is back but rebranded as the Emirates NBA Cup. NBA action is been underway for a while now, which has led to fans salivating for the start of the NBA's in-season tournament. The NBA Cup is right around the corner, so in this article, we are going to explain everything that you need to know about the first slate of games (Nov. 12) for the tournament.

What is the NBA Cup?

The NBA has really been shaking things up recently, and that was highlighted last season during what was the inaugural year for an in-season tournament. That tournament, which features all 30 teams, Group Play, Knockout Rounds, and the NBA Cup Championship Trophy, begins this season on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

Starting on Nov. 12, every Tuesday and Friday through Dec. 3 will be known as “Cup Nights” and will feature exclusively NBA Cup games. The top eight teams from the tournament (each group winner and two wild card teams) will advance to the Knockout Rounds, which are single-elimination games on Tuesday, Dec. 10, and Wednesday, Dec. 11 . From there, the semifinals are played on Dec. 14, and the championship game is played on Dec. 17.

In addition to playing for the NBA Cup Championship Trophy, teams/players are also competing for a prize pool. This, along with the extra media attention associated with NBA Cup games, creates extra incentive for players to play extra hard and well during the NBA Cup.

There are 67 total NBA Cup games, so 28 of the 30 NBA teams will play their regular 82-game schedule, with NBA Cup games counting as a part of the regular NBA season schedule. The two teams in the championship game, however, do play an extra 83rd game.

The ramped-up intensity of NBA Cup games has made them must-watch TV, especially because of the unique court designs that are on display during the in-season tournament.

Tuesday, Nov. 12 NBA Cup schedule

Atlanta Hawks @ Boston Celtics at 7 p.m. ET

Miami Heat @ Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET

Charlotte Hornets @ Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET

New York Knicks @ Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET

Toronto Raptors @ Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET

Phoenix Suns @ Utah Jazz at 9 p.m. ET

Dallas Mavericks @ Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET

How to watch NBA Cup games

Two of the Nov. 12 Cup Night games will be nationally televised. Those two games are the New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers and the Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors games, both of which will be on TNT. The rest of the games will be on local networks and available on NBA League pass.

Eastern Conference storylines

There are three games starting off the first Cup Night at 7 p.m. ET, one of which features the defending champions. The Boston Celtics have looked close to unstoppable so far, and everyone is questioning what could possibly prevent them from going back-to-back this season. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown still form one of the best duos in the NBA because of their two-way prowess, and all of the role players fill in exceptionally around them.

Derrick White and Jrue Holiday are still playing at an All-Defensive level in the backcourt, Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser are still knocking down shots from deep, and Al Horford is still doing what he has been doing for a very long time in the NBA. This is all without Kristaps Porzingis, too, who is supposed to be out until at least December because of his foot injury.

The Celtics look like they can beat anyone, but you never know when Trae Young will get hot, and so far the, Atlanta Hawks star has been hot all season. Young, who is both one of the best scorers and playmakers in the NBA, is back to playing a villain role, as was evidenced when he told New York Knicks fans to “take y'all ass home.”

The Miami Heat also play at 7 p.m. ET. against the Detroit Pistons. Detroit is looking much improved after having one of the worst seasons ever last season. The Pistons established themselves as one of the worst teams ever when they tied the NBA record for consecutive losses. They will have a real challenge against a Heat team that has experience playing in the NBA Finals, and they will surely be motivated after the recent buzzer-beating loss they suffered.

Speaking of the Pistons, the team that beat them at the buzzer was the Charlotte Hornets. Brandon Miller was the player who knocked down the game-winning put-back, and now they will take on the Orlando Magic. Orlando has a young, up-and-coming team, but they are still trying to find their way with Paolo Banchero sidelined with a an oblique injury.

The New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers game is at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Knicks have a retooled roster with offseason acquisitions Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns on the team, but at 4-5, they are still working out the kinks. The 76ers are also certainly a new-look team.

Philadelphia had an impressive offseason that saw them completely overhaul the roster outside of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Unfortunately, Embiid has still yet to play, and Maxey just suffered a hamstring injury that will hold him out for weeks. After returning from injury/suspension, Embiid is finally expected to make his season debut during the 76ers' first NBA Cup game, and Paul George, the biggest star to switch teams in the offseason, recently made his Philadelphia debut, too.

The final Eastern Conference Game on Nov. 12 is between the Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks, neither of which have performed as they would have hoped so far. Scottie Barnes is still hurt for the Raptors, and the Bucks have been the biggest disappointment in the NBA so far.

Western Conference storylines

While there are five Eastern Conference matchups, there are only three Western Conference games. Luckily, all three are set to be exciting and entertaining. The Phoenix Suns will take on the Utah Jazz. The Suns' big three, Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker, have looked more like what fans expected them to look like last season, as they currently are at the top of the Western Conference Standings with an 8-2 record.

Two teams right there with them in the standings are the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks. Golden State is currently 8-2 as well despite losing Klay Thompson in the offseason and not having Steph Curry for a good portion of the early season so far this year. This matchup, of course, means that Thompson will be making his return to Golden State.

As a Warrior, Thompson won four championships, broke a number of records, and became one of the best shooters in NBA history. He is in a new chapter with the Mavericks, but Warriors fans will surely welcome him back with open arms and give him a thunderous standing ovation upon his return.

Another team looking to contend in the Western Conference is the Minnesota Timberwolves. Fans are still coming to terms with the Karl-Anthony Towns for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo trade, but Anthony Edwards has looked like an MVP-caliber player so far this season. The Timberwolves will take on the Portland Trail Blazers.

NBA Cup predictions

Boston Celtics beat the Atlanta Hawks 125-112

Miami Heat beat the Detroit Pistons 104-99

Charlotte Hornets beat the Orlando Magic 109-103

New York Knicks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 113-111

Milwaukee Brewers beat the Toronto Raptors 115-100

Phoenix Suns beat the Utah Jazz 123-113

Dallas Mavericks beat the Golden State Warriors 114-113

Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Portland Trail Blazers 117-106