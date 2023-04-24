Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The Atlanta Hawks suffered a tough loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of their series, and they now trail the series 3-1 heading to Boston for Game 5. Despite the loss, Rayford Young, Trae Young’s dad, took to Twitter to support his son and Hawks coach Quin Snyder.

“Always be that way until he wins a ring in Atlanta,” Rayford Young said, responding to a Hawks fan who complimented Trae Young’s performance in Game 4. “If the @ATLHawks fans don’t see what they have with Coach Snyder then they’re blind. No disrespect at all for anyone here before, but he’s been the best thing to happen to my son since he entered the NBA. 🏀”

Quin Snyder was brought in as the Hawks’ coach after the firing of Nate McMillan. Previously, Nate McMillan took over as an interim coach for the Hawks in the 2020-2021 season.

The fan of the Hawks that Rayford Young responded to made an interesting comment on Trae Young, supporting him after the loss.

“I don’t care if the hawks lost I don’t wanna hear no more disrespect about Trae in the playoffs. Special player and playoff performer,” @atlhawkstime11 said on Twitter.

That was the tweet that prompted Rayford Young’s response. Given how star players use their leverage to force trades to get out of a situation, it is a good sign for Hawks fans who are supportive of Trae Young that his father believes in the direction the franchise is going in.

The Hawks will try to keep their season alive with a win in Game 5 on Tuesday. It will be a tough ask on the road in Boston without Dejounte Murray.