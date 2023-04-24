With the Atlanta Hawks currently down 3-1 in the 2023 NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics, their season looks like it’s on the verge of being over. If that’s the case, the future of Hawks guard Trae Young will soon be put even further under the microscope, with there already being rumors that Atlanta is considering moving on from the two-time All-Star.

There are many that believe Young isn’t the problem in Atlanta, it’s just that his supporting cast hasn’t been good enough over the years. Yet, this is the best roster Trae has ever had in his career, and the Hawks still struggle with the same problems year after year.

Poor off-ball movement, iffy ball-movement, an overreliance on hero ball, a problematic defense, and tension between Trae and the coaching staff.

That said, according to NBA insider Marc Stein, Young is “unlikely to be dealt even if Atlanta does decide to explore his trade market.”

“It’s simply difficult to see the Hawks finding a palatable deal when Young has four seasons left on a five-year, $215 million contract,” Stein begins, before diving deeper into what makes it difficult to trade the 24-year-old.

“The feedback you hear from rival teams whenever Young’s name comes up is a firm focus on his reputation as a defensive liability, Atlanta’s two tumult-filled seasons since reaching the Eastern Conference finals in 2021 and the fact that the Hawks are now on their third coach trying to click with Young following the dismissals of Lloyd Pierce and Nate McMillan.”

Whether or not Quin Snyder clicks with Trae for the long run remains to be seen, as both Pierce and McMillan had solid relationships with Young before they eventually soured.