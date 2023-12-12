This three-team trade involving the Hawks, Raptors, and Mavericks could send All-Star forward Pascal Siakam to Atlanta.

It's no secret that the Atlanta Hawks' covet Toronto Raptors All-Star Pascal Siakam. Atlanta has been on Toronto's coattails in pursuing a deal for the All-NBA forward since the offseason.

The Hawks were reportedly close to getting Masai Ujiri to part ways with Siakam. They reportedly offered a package surrounding Deandre Hunter and AJ Griffin. However, negotiations at the time did not fall through.

With trade season fast approaching, the Siakam rumors are heating up once again. The Hawks currently sit at 9-13 on the season, just a half-game above the 9-14 Raptors.

However, Atlanta seems intent on being buyers at the deadline. Meanwhile, Toronto looks like it is leaning towards rebuilding around Scottie Barnes, who is in the midst of a breakout campaign.

Doing so suggests parting ways with their veterans like Siakam and OG Anunoby, two of the hottest commodities in the trade market today. Several teams are reportedly interested in acquiring one of the two wings. But as Shams Charania of The Athletic indicated in his report earlier this week, the Raptors are more likely to trade Siakam.

Those must be music to the ears of Hawks GM Landry Fields. However, the former NBA veteran will need to be more creative in constructing a deal that will satisfy Ujiri and Raptors GM Bobby Webster. Perhaps the Hawks may even need to get a third team involved to accommodate a workable trade.

If Atlanta wants to outbid the competition for Pascal Siakam, here is a potential trade package the Hawks can offer the Raptors ahead of the 2024 deadline.

Three-team trade between Hawks, Raptors, and Mavericks

Atlanta Hawks receive: Pascal Siakam, Richaun Holmes

Toronto Raptors receive: Deandre Hunter, AJ Griffin, Jaden Hardy, Dwight Powell, Hawks' 2029 1st round pick

Dallas Mavericks receive: Clint Capela

In this deal, the Hawks and the Raptors would tap on the Dallas Mavericks to get involved in a three-team trade. The Hawks get their man in Pascal Siakam, while the Raptors get some young players and a future 1st round pick to boot. Finally, the Mavericks get the veteran big man they've been looking for to boost their frontcourt.

Why this makes sense for the Hawks

Siakam gives the Hawks the third star they need to become more competitive in the East. While he likely won't move Atlanta's needle past the likes of Boston, Milwaukee, or Philadelphia, the Hawks would undoubtedly become a bigger threat to at least get to the tier just right below those top three teams.

On the season, Siakam is averaging 20.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 4.9 assists, while shooting 49.7 percent from the field and 75.0 percent from the freethrow line. While his production and three-point efficiency (21.2 percent) is down, he is still a multi-faceted forward who can be a threat on all three scoring levels.

Siakam should also give the Hawks another capable playmaker from the wing position, which could open up more off-ball opportunities for Trae Young.

The Hawks also finally trade away Capela and clear up middle for Onyeka Okongwu, who is poised to take the next step as the full-time starting center. Atlanta also immediately compensates for trading away Capela by bringing in Richaun Holmes, a capable backup big on a cheaper contract that comes off the books in the 2025 offseason.

Why this makes sense for the Raptors

Based on the rumored offers, the Raptors didn't seem to be moved by a package centered around Deandre Hunter and AJ Griffin. Perhaps adding an intriguing young piece from Dallas in Jaden Hardy and a 1st round pick in 2029 is enough to get a deal done this time around, especially since Toronto is also running out of time with the trade deadline fast approaching.

This move makes sense because the Raptors get to hit the reset button and finally focus on building around Scottie Barnes. The pick doesn't come until 2029. So, there is also a possibility this Hawks team might not be contending when that time comes and the Raptors could get a high draft pick.

Moreover, the Hawks get a two young players in Hardy, 21, and AJ Griffin, 20, whom they can develop. Deandre Hunter, 26, is also an intriguing 3-and-D piece who they can eventually flip for more assets.

Why this makes sense for the Mavericks

The Mavericks' interest in Capela has reportedly “faded” due to the emergence of rookie Dereck Lively II. Nonetheless, Capela would still give the Mavs more frontcourt depth and a player who can still help shore up Dallas' defensive woes.

Playing over 25 minutes a night, the 29-year-old is still a nightly double-double threat with averages of 10.9 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.

Losing an intriguing young piece like Jaden Hardy stings a bit. But for a team with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving running, he is an expendable piece whom they can flip to address a more glaring need.