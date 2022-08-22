It really feels that this Kevin Durant saga is not a matter of whether he’d get traded but when and where would he be shipped by the Brooklyn Nets. Virtually every team should have an interest in acquiring a player like Durant, and there would be hardly a surprise if a team like the Atlanta Hawks has thrown their hats in the ring for the services of the future Hall of Famer.

The Hawks have actually done just that. According to a fresh report by Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Hawks have tried to convince the Nets to send them Kevin Durant for a package that included John Collins, De’Andre Hunter, and a future draft pick.

“The Philadelphia 76ers expressed recent interest in Durant while the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets also inquired with the Nets in late June and early July to gauge the price tag, according to sources. The New Orleans Pelicans inquired with the Nets on June 30 as well but deemed All-Star Brandon Ingram as untouchable, sources said. Also in the past month, the Atlanta Hawks offered John Collins, De’Andre Hunter and a draft pick for Durant, according to sources.”

Charania then noted that “None of those conversations gained much traction.”

Kevin Durant is arguably the biggest story of the 2022 NBA offseason. The Brooklyn Nets superstar has already expressed his desire to get traded and it has even come to the point where he asked the Nets to choose between him and the pair of head coach Steve Nash and team general manager Sean Marks.

It remains to be seen whether the Hawks would try again and offer a reconfigured trade proposal. For now, it’s still worth imagining a Hawks team that has an offense that features Kevin Durant and Trae Young.