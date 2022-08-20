At this point, it feels like it’s only going to be a matter of time before the Brooklyn Nets announce a trade deal for Kevin Durant. The former league MVP has made it abundantly clear that he wants out, and it seems like Brooklyn is doing their part, albeit with a bit of restraint on their end, to adhere to KD’s demands.

It seems that a breakup between real-life BFF’s Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving is imminent — at least on the basketball court. Despite all the brouhaha going on in Brooklyn right now, what remains clear is that these two won’t let all this drama affect their friendship.

The pair were spotted together putting in some offseason work along with some other NBA stars such as Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks. Kyrie was all smiles too as it looked like he isn’t really sweating all the external noise (h/t Bleacher Report on Twitter):

Ice Trae, Uncle Drew and KD in the lab 🔥 (via @TheTraeYoung) pic.twitter.com/Irdmc0oMSJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 20, 2022

To be clear, however, there’s still a chance that KD and Kyrie still end up playing on the same team this coming season. The Nets have been adamant about their asking price for Durant, and rival teams have not been able (or willing) to give in to Brooklyn’s rather ridiculous trade demands.

For his part, Irving recently opted into the final year of his deal with the Nets. Despite trade rumors linking him to the Los Angeles Lakers, it seems that Brooklyn has also shown a bit of hesitation with regard to possibly parting ways with the enigmatic point guard.