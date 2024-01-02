The 2018 NBA Draft class was one of the best ever, but plenty of teams made the wrong selections. Here is a redraft of the 2018 NBA Draft class.

Most people consider the 2018 NBA Draft to be the best draft class of the 2010s, and for good reason. Not only is there tons of star talent that has emerged from this class, but it is also a deep class that has plenty of rotation players. Because of how deep this class is, we decided to redraft the 2018 NBA Draft class to see how it would fall if it were redone today.

While this is an impressive class, there were plenty of busts. There were also some second-rounders and undrafted players who would find themselves in the first round of a redraft. Luka Doncic is on a Hall of Fame trajectory, but who would follow him in a redraft? We will answer that question below. This 2018 NBA redraft features the 30 best players from the 2018 class.

30. Kenrich Williams: Atlanta Hawks

Actual position: Undrafted

Original number 30 pick: Omari Spellman

In an NBA redraft of the 2018 class, there were a number of players who had a case to be the last player selected in the first round. Kendrick Nunn started his career out hot before he missed a season due to a knee injury. Jarred Vanderbilt is a truly elite rebounder, and Drew Eubanks is a solid center who would be in the rotation for a lot of different teams around the league. We settled on Kenrich Williams for the last pick in this first-round redraft, though.

Williams is nicknamed “Kenny Hustle” because he always works hard and does all of the little things that help a team win games. Williams doesn't put up lofty numbers, but he does the intangible things that don't show up on the box score. His value is evidenced by the fact that he has been a key rotation player for the Oklahoma City Thunder despite the team being one of the deepest teams in the NBA in recent seasons.

29. Mo Bamba: Brooklyn Nets

Actual position: 6th

Original number 29 pick: Dzanan Musa

Mo Bamba is one of the biggest fallers in our 2018 NBA redraft. He was originally taken sixth overall by the Orlando Magic, but his career has not panned out like most expected. Bamba was a late riser in the draft process as teams bought into his elite rim protection and big-man shooting traits. Weirdly enough, those skillsets have translated to the NBA level, yet Bamba has still turned into a bust. He offers little in almost every other facet of the game, and he is struggling to get minutes with the Philadelphia 76ers this year. Bamba only finds himself in the back end of the first round in this redraft because he is a career 36.3 percent shooter from deep and he blocks 1.3 shots per game. Those traits are coveted from players of his position.

28. Landry Shamet: Golden State Warriors

Actual position: 26th

Original number 28 pick: Jacob Evans

Landry Shamet isn't a star, but he is a solid player who has had some big moments in the NBA. His shooting ability would have been a perfect fit next to the Golden State Warriors core, and he surely would have been more impactful for the team than Jacob Evans. Shamet averages 8.8 points per game for his career, while the Warriors original pick only lasted 57 games with the team.

27. Devonte' Graham: Boston Celtics

Actual position: 34th

Original number 27 pick: Robert Williams III

Devonte' Graham averaged 18.2 points per game in his sophomore season in the NBA, and he looked to be not only one of the biggest steals from this draft class but a future star. The guard has not continued on the same trajectory, though. He has the scoring talent, but his lack of size, defense, and athleticism were concerns during the draft process, and those limitations have caused him to fall down the depth chart in recent seasons. He is now averaging only 3.4 points per game with the San Antonio Spurs, as he is clearly not a part of the struggling team's future plans.

In the right home, though, he could perhaps find a role as a spark plug scorer off of the bench. Regardless, Graham is worthy of a top-30 selection in this redraft because of how potent of a scorer he was to begin his career. His career scoring averages are still at 11.4 points per game.

26. Mo Wagner: Philadelphia 76ers

Actual position: 25th

Original number 26 pick: Landry Shamet

Mo Wagner is not a starting-caliber center, but he has made a decent career for himself as an offensive-minded backup. Wagner has great footwork and a variety of post moves that allow him to thrive as a paint scorer. He is even able to stretch the floor a little bit. Wagner has career averages of 8.5 points and 3.8 rebounds per game, and he lands only one pick behind where he was originally drafted in this redraft.

25. Jae'Sean Tate: Los Angeles Lakers

Actual position: Undrafted

Original number 25 pick: Mo Wagner

Jea'Sean Tate originally went undrafted in 2018, and he spent a few years playing overseas before making his way stateside. He has been an impact player for the Houston Rockets since arriving in the NBA, though. Tate doesn't need the ball to be effective. He plays solid defense, and he will hit open shots when his team needs him to. The 2018 NBA Draft was in June of that year, and LeBron James signed with the Lakers in July. Tate would have been a perfect complimentary role player to pair with one of the greatest players ever.

24. Lonnie Walker IV: Portland Trail Blazers

Actual position: 18th

Original number 24 pick: Anfernee Simons

Lonnie Walker was most known for his towering hairstyle in his first couple of years in the NBA, as he didn't contribute much in his first two years with the San Antonio Spurs. By year three, though, the explosive leaper became a solid role player. He has averaged double-digit scoring numbers in each of the last four seasons, and in 2023-24, he has been one of the most under-the-radar players in the NBA despite averaging 14.6 points per game. Walker's increase in production this season can be attributed to an improved jump shot. Walker is shooting 46.3 percent on 5.6 deep balls per game, and it is probable that he continues to blossom in the NBA.

23. Donte DiVincenzo: Indiana Pacers

Actual position: 17th

Original number 23 pick: Aaron Holiday

Donte DiVincenzo has already played for four different teams in his young NBA career, but he has been a solid role player at each of his stops. The current New York Knicks guard is averaging 10.5 points per game, which is a career-high. He has taken a backseat as a playmaker and rebounder, though, as his 1.8 assists and 2.9 rebounders are lows since his rookie season.

22. Grayson Allen: Chicago Bulls

Actual position: 21st

Original number 22 pick: Chandler Hutchison

Fans know Grayson Allen more so for being a dirty basketball player than a talented basketball player, but the Former Duke player contributes to winning wherever he is playing at. He is the type of player that you hate if he is an opponent but that you love if he is on your team. Most championship contenders have a player like that. Allen is a pest who can get under opponent's skin but still hit the big shots when need be. The Chicago Bulls would be thrilled to draft Grayson Allen, considering their original 2018 NBA Draft pick, Chandler Hutchinson, ended up as a draft bust.

21. Marvin Bagley: Utah Jazz

Actual position: 2nd

Original number 21 pick: Grayson Allen

It is fair to call Marvin Bagley a bust because he has not lived up to the expectations of being a number two overall draft choice. However, it is unfair to call him a complete failure, and he is still worthy of being selected in the first round of a 2018 NBA redraft. Bagley was originally drafted by the Sacramento Kings, which is unfortunate for the team, considering Luka Doncic, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Trae Young were the next three players to be taken off the board.

Bagley is still a career 13-point-per-game scorer who has secured 6.9 rebounds per game. Unfortunately, his playstyle is more catered for the league of old, as he is too small to bang with the best centers, but his lack of a perimeter game means he isn't an ideal power forward either. There is a spot for Bagley in the NBA, but there is no doubt that the Kings will forever regret taking him second overall.

20. Robert Williams III: Minnesota Timberwolves

Actual position: 27th

Original number 20 pick: Josh Okogie

The talent has always been there for Robert Williams. He fell in the draft because of concerns about his work ethic. Pure talent-wise, Williams could easily have been selected higher than this in a redraft, but he has struggled with injuries throughout his career. Williams has been an elite shot blocker when he is on the court, but he has only played in 215 games during his six-year career. In fact, he is out for the entire 2023-24 season because of a knee injury. At pick 20, this is good value for the Minnesota Timberwolves, though.

19. Gabe Vincent: Atlanta Hawks

Actual position: Undrafted

Original number 19 pick: Kevin Huerter

Gabe Vincent was the starting point guard on last year's Miami Heat team that made the NBA Finals. The fact that he isn't taken until the 19th pick in the 2018 NBA redraft shows just how stacked this draft class was. Still, Vincent would have been more than happy to be selected 19th overall, considering he originally went undrafted.

18. Duncan Robinson: San Antonio Spurs

Actual position: Undrafted

Original number 18 pick: Lonnie Walker IV

Like Gabe Vincent, Duncan Robinson was an undrafted player who found a role with the Miami Heat. The team's player development is unmatched, and “Heat Culture” is clearly a real thing. Robinson isn't on a great contract, but his three-point shooting would be coveted around the league.

17. De'Anthony Melton: Milwaukee Bucks

Actual position: 46th

Original number 17 pick: Donte DiVincenzo

De'Anthony Melton is somewhat of an unheralded player, but he is a very important player on a very good Philadelphia 76ers team. If he were to have landed with the Milwaukee Bucks, it seems likely that he would have thrived in a similar role to what he plays in Philadelphia. Melton is a good point-of-attack defender, and he can hit the open three-point shot. This low-usage, three-and-D skillset is sought after around the league.

16. Mitchell Robinson: Phoenix Suns

Actual position: 36th

Original number 16 pick: Zhaire Smith

The prototypical modern NBA big man can usually fit into one of two categories. Either they are able to spread the floor and shoot from deep, or they are great at protecting the rim and finishing plays. Mitchell Robinson fits into the latter category. While his limited offensive arsenal will prevent him from ever becoming a star, he is a starting-caliber center in the NBA. Robinson gets putbacks and alley-oops, and he is one of the best shot blockers in the NBA.

15. Bruce Brown Jr.: Washington Wizards

Actual position: 42nd

Original number 15 pick: Troy Brown Jr.

Bruce Brown has worn many different hats during his NBA career. In his early days with the Detroit Pistons, the Miami (FL) product looked like a player who was going to fade out of the league. He had a resurgence with the Brooklyn Nets, though, when the team paired him with a bunch of stars – Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving – and made him a small-ball pseudo-center of sorts. Despite standing 6-foot 4-inches tall, the Nets utilized Brown as a screener and out of the dunker spot. He took his game to a whole new level with the Denver Nuggets last year. As his three-point shot improved, Brown became the ultimate sixth-man for the Nuggets team that won the championship, and it resulted in him getting a hefty contract from the Indiana Pacers this past offseason.

14. Wendell Carter Jr.: Denver Nuggets

Actual position: 7th

Original number 14 pick: Michael Porter Jr.

Until this point in the 2018 NBA redraft, most of the draft do-over picks were better than the player originally selected. We are getting to the point in the draft where that is not the case. The Denver Nuggets would definitely rather have Michael Porter Jr. than Wendell Carter Jr., but their sniper was taken higher than their pick in this redraft. Wendell Carter Jr. is not a bad consolation prize, either. The Orlando Magic's center's only true weakness is his availability, as the big man is often injured. When he is on the court, though, Carter Jr. is a great defensive presence who provides versatility on offense.

He wouldn't blossom as much in Denver because of the presence of Nikola Jokic, but Carter Jr. would be a nice yin to Jokic's yang. Additionally, the Nuggets haven't had a great backup option at the center position to their superstar in years. Carter Jr. is much more than a backup, but he would be a great defensive fit for the Nuggets. Additionally, Carter Jr. has long publicized a desire to play more power forward. In Denver, there would be more opportunities for him to do so.

13. Gary Trent Jr.: Los Angeles Clippers

Actual position: 37th

Original number 13 pick: Jerome Robinson

The Los Angeles Clippers took Jerome Robinson with the 13th overall pick in 2018, and he was one of the biggest busts in recent memory. Robinson was traded from the team after only a year and a half in Los Angeles. Gary Trent Jr. would be a better fit with the team. He is a knockdown shooter who can score both off the bounce and in catch-and-shoot situations. Trent Jr. is averaging 14.2 points for his career.

12. Kevin Huerter: Los Angeles Clippers

Actual position: 19th

Original number 12 pick: Miles Bridges

The Clippers walk away with two great shooters in this exercise. Kevin Huerter is a career 38.3 percent shooter from deep who scores 12.1 points per game. Huerter can work on any roster in the NBA, but he would surely thrive on the current version of the Clippers with the likes of Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, and Paul George around him.

11. Miles Bridges: Charlotte Hornets

Actual position: 12th

Original number 11 pick: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

On draft night, the Charlotte Hornets drafted Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with this pick, but they subsequently traded Gilgeous-Alexander for two second-round picks and the following pick (Miles Bridges). That is surely a decision they regret, as Gilgeous-Alexander is already a star. The Hornets get Bridges in the end in this redraft as well, and they probably wouldn't be too upset about that. While he isn't on nearly the level of Gilgeous-Alexander, Bridges is a very good NBA player. He is one of the best dunkers in the NBA, and he has even improved his jump shooting. Bridges is back on the court this year after missing all of last year, but his domestic violence suspension is a glaring dark spot during his career.

10. Collin Sexton: Philadelphia 76ers

Actual position: 8th

Original number 10 pick: Mikal Bridges

Collin Sexton has perhaps become underrated around the league. He has scored 18.6 points per game over the course of his career, and he scored 24.3 points per game in his best season. He always plays with a great motor and he shows energy on the defensive end. Despite all of this, many fans think he cannot contribute to winning basketball and is best as an off-the-bench scorer. Sexton does have his weakness; playmaking is one glaring issue, but he has been more productive than he is given credit for.

9. Anfernee Simons: New York Knicks

Actual position: 24th

Original number nine pick: Kevin Knox

The New York Knicks are another team that would be happy to redraft the 2018 NBA Draft class. They took Kevin Knox with the ninth overall pick, and he never panned out. Anfernee Simons would have been a much better selection. Simons is one of the best pure scorers from this draft class, and he is he getting better each year. This season, the guard has scored 27.1 points per game as Damian Lillard moved on to the Milwaukee Bucks.

8. Deandre Ayton: Cleveland Cavaliers

Actual position: 1st

Original number eight pick: Collin Sexton

Deandre Ayton was originally the number one overall pick, but he falls all the way to eighth in our redraft of the 2018 NBA Draft class. Ayton hasn't quite lived up to the expectations that come with being the top draft choice, and the Phoenix Suns were willing to trade him for a bunch of role players this past offseason. He has still been an above-average center during his time in the NBA, though, and many would even consider him a top-10 center. Ayton has career averages of 16.4 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. Unfortunately, he is having arguably his worst season to date, as he is scoring a career-low 13.1 points per game.

7. Michael Porter Jr.: Chicago Bulls

Actual position: 14th

Original number seven pick: Wendell Carter Jr.

Michael Porter Jr. only fell to 14th in the 2018 NBA Draft because of medical concerns. Porter Jr. did miss the entirety of the 2018-19 season and the majority of the 2021-22 season because of injuries, but the Denver Nuggets are surely glad that they took the gamble on the forward. Porter Jr. has a rarely-before-seen blend of size and shooting ability. There truly isn't a shot out there that the forward can't hit, and it helped the Nuggets win a championship. The Chicago Bulls have been average to below average in three-point shooting in recent seasons, so Porter Jr. would have been a great fit for the team.

6. Mikal Bridges: Orlando Magic

Actual position: 10th

Original number six pick: Mo Bamba

The Orlando Magic have gotten a lot of picks right in recent seasons during their rebuild. They did get this pick wrong originally, though. While Mo Bamba didn't work out in Orlando, Mikal Bridges has become a great NBA player. He is a lockdown defender, and he took his offensive game to new heights after being traded to the Brooklyn Nets last year.

5. Jalen Brunson: Dallas Mavericks

Actual position: 33rd

Original number five pick: Trae Young

Jalen Brunson did spend the first four seasons of his career with the Dallas Mavericks, but it came after he was drafted 33rd overall. Brunson has proved he is a top-five player from this draft class, and his expertise since joining the New York Knicks gives him a case in the top four of this redraft. Because his numbers weren't as impressive as Jaren Jackson Jr.'s were to start their respective careers, Brunson goes fifth overall in this redraft. His 25.9 points and six assists per game this season show that the guard is only on an upward trajectory, though.

The Mavericks would have preferred to land both Brunson and Doncic like they actually did in 2018, but with the cards they were dealt in this redraft, they would be happy to make Brunson their franchise point guard. If he was the lead guy – and not in Doncic's shadow – earlier in his career, it is possible that Brunson would have played the way he is currently playing with the Knicks on the Mavericks.

4. Jaren Jackson Jr.: Memphis Grizzlies

Actual position: 4th

Original number four pick: Jaren Jackson Jr.

The Memphis Grizzlies got this pick right, as Jaren Jackson Jr. went fourth overall both in real life and in this redraft. Jackson Jr. has been a perfect fit on the Grizzlies. He has been a Defensive Player of the Year winner, he has led the league in blocked shots twice, and he even has a good three-point stroke. Taking Jalen Brunson here was tempting, but the Grizzlies decide that they don't need to fix something that isn't broken in this redraft.

3. Trae Young: Atlanta Hawks

Actual position: 5th

Original number three pick: Luka Doncic

Trae Young and Luka Doncic will forever be connected, as they were traded for each other on draft day. In 2018, the Atlanta Hawks received an additional first-round pick to get Young fifth overall, while the Dallas Mavericks walked away with Luka Doncic as the third overall pick. In hindsight, the Mavericks won that trade, and the Hawks don't even get that additional pick in this scenario, but they do still end up with Trae Young. The point guard is more than worthy of the third overall pick, as he has been one of the best offensive engines in recent memory since entering the league. Young even led the league in both assists and points one season. Young's defensive limitations are the only thing putting him behind the next two guys on this redraft.

2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Sacramento Kings

Actual position: 11th

Original number two pick: Marvin Bagley

The Sacramento Kings have made a lot of poor draft choices, and they would surely change their decision if they were allowed to redraft the 2018 NBA Draft. Trae Young has better career numbers than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but SGA has started to separate himself from Young. Gilgeous-Alexander made the All-NBA First-Team last year, and he looks like a player who will contend for MVP trophies in the future. This draft choice would have paired Gilgeous-Alexander with De'Aaron Fox, the Kings' fifth overall pick the year prior. That duo would have formed arguably the best backcourt in basketball.

1. Luka Doncic: Phoenix Suns

Actual position: 3rd

Original number one pick: Deandre Ayton

Luka Doncic only fell to third in the 2018 NBA Draft, but he is still going down as one of the biggest draft day steals ever; he is that good. Doncic already has countless records to his name, and he should be the face of the NBA for a long time. Doncic has career averages of 28.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 8.1 assists per game.