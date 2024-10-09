Winston-Salem State University has taken a historic step forward by announcing a groundbreaking partnership with NASCAR. This partnership positions the university as the only public institution in the nation with a motorsports management program supported by a NASCAR Campus Lab. This collaboration will transform WSSU’s College of Arts and Sciences, providing students with hands-on experience in the fast-paced world of motorsports and opening doors to diverse opportunities.

Dr. Manju Bhat, Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at WSSU, emphasized the significance of this new partnership. “This collaboration is a testament to Winston-Salem State University’s role in creating the future of motorsports. Our students will not only learn about the industry in the classroom, but they will also have the opportunity to apply their knowledge in real-world settings.”

The program is set to select 15 WSSU students, primarily sophomores and juniors, to participate in marketing activations, and case study competitions, and gain hands-on exposure to motorsports management. Each student will receive a $3,500 scholarship from NASCAR, and one standout participant will earn a spot in NASCAR’s Diversity Internship Program.

WSSU Chancellor Bonita Brown expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, emphasizing its importance in shaping the future workforce. “It’s more than just a program this is an opportunity for our students to be at the forefront of an evolving industry. NASCAR’s commitment to diversity aligns perfectly with WSSU’s mission to provide life-changing experiences for our students.”

Brandon Thompson, NASCAR’s Vice President for Diversity and Inclusion, shared this excitement, noting how the partnership will bring more diversity to motorsports. “This program gives students exposure, experience, and opportunity while also allowing NASCAR to tap into the next generation of diverse professionals who will drive innovation in our sport.”

An example of what WSSU’s motorsports program can inspire is student Rajah Caruth, the third Black driver to win a NASCAR series race. Caruth’s story, from teaching himself to race on a computer to taking first place in the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 earlier this year, showcases the power of determination and opportunity. His connection with NASCAR through the Drive for Diversity program opened doors for him at just 17, and today, he stands as a proud alumnus of WSSU.

“This partnership is truly a victory for Winston-Salem State University, NASCAR, and most importantly, our students,” Chancellor Brown noted. “Together, we are paving the way for a diverse and inclusive future in motorsports.”

As WSSU and NASCAR come together, the future of motorsports looks brighter, with more pathways for HBCU students to thrive, both on and off the track.